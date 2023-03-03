Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Fridays for Future demonstrate worldwide for the climate

On Friday, Fridays for Future calls for a worldwide climate strike and wants to bring masses to protest, including in Austria.

In Vienna, participants will gather between the museums on Maria-Theresien-Platz at 11:30 am with banners and signs, demonstration cars set up and music presentations. According to the organisers, the largest demo in Austria took place in 2019 and had around 80,000 in the capital. Since the pandemic, numbers have decreased, but they expect the streets to be "full of people".

Besides the capital, strikes are planned in Graz, Linz, Innsbruck, Kufstein, Klagenfurt, Salzburg, Mistelbach and Bregenz.

Teachers' union demands 'competitive'’ salaries to combat staff shortage

Teachers' unions in Austria fear the staff shortage crisis will worsen as German state Bavaria started a campaign to attract workers from other states and German-speaking countries with bonuses and better salaries.

In Vorarlberg, many teachers already choose to commute to Switzerland, where salaries are much higher, said the category representative Paul Kimberger to the website Oberösterreichische Nachrichten on Tuesday.

"Austria is no longer competitive", he added.

The Bavarian minister-president (a role similar to Austrian governors) Markus Söder (CSU) has announced that the state will have 6,000 teaching positions by 2028, on top of a shortage of 4,000 people in compulsory schools.

At €4,774 gross per month, the starting salary in the southern German state is higher than in Austria (€3,116). In addition, the state would offer a €3,000 bonus for working in a region with a staff shortage and compensation for relocation costs.

"We can't keep up with that," said trade unionist and ÖVP National Council member Gertraud Salzmann on Ö1's "Morgenjournal."

"If salaries are heading towards €5,000, then the ministry and the legislature must make them significantly more attractive," Kimberger demanded in the Oberösterreichische Nachrichten. In Austria, however, financial incentives "are not even being considered," criticised Upper Austrian AHS trade unionist Werner Hittenberger (FCG).

Carinthia elections coming up on Sunday

On Sunday, the people of Carinthia will elect a new state parliament. Peter Kaiser (SPÖ), who has been governor for ten years, is running for his third term in office.

According to recent polls, the centre-left SPÖ should maintain its first place - though the far-right FPÖ is looking to gain some space in the local parliament.

Carinthia is traditionally tricky terrain for the chancellor's party ÖVP; with around 15 percent, it became the SPÖ's junior partner in the state government in 2018 - any losses would be in line with recent polls and state elections. For the FPÖ, it is a matter of continuing the run of success of the past state elections. In fact, they are expected to make slight gains and secure second place.

Almost 430,000 Carinthians are eligible to vote. Around 25,000 of them already used the pre-election day on February 24 to cast their vote. Everyone else has until 4 p.m. on Sunday to do so.

City of Vienna wants nationwide solution for rising rents

The city of Vienna does not want to implement a rent brake on its own but calls for a nationwide solution for the soon possibly sharply rising benchmark rents.

For about 100,000 municipal apartments, the federal capital could take action itself but decided to pressure the federal government for a general solution for Austria.

"It is the responsibility of the federal government to amend the relevant law," a joint statement by Mayor Michael Ludwig and Housing Councillor Kathrin Gaal (both SPÖ) told "Wien Heute".

The city of Vienna wants to avoid "isolated solutions. Tenants throughout Austria need a universal solution so that the constant inflation-related rent increases do not continue to grow over the heads of the people in Austria."

