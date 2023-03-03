Cost of living

Cost of living: Phone and Internet costs set to rise in Austria

Austria's main telecoms providers will be hiking prices to deal with soaring energy costs. Pictured is a person using a smart phone. Photo by NordWood Themes on Unsplash

Inflation has prompted Austrian telecom providers to hike telephone and Internet prices as early as April.

The A1 telecom company is slated to bring in rates that are about 8.5 percent higher for both landline and mobile customers on April 1st. Mobile customers will see an increase of anywhere from €2.20 to €6 a month, while landline hikes will be anywhere from €2.30 to €4.50.

The company has about 2.4 million customers in Austria, or just over a quarter of the population.

Drei is also raising its rates, but by a little less on average. Phone plans are slated to go up about €2.20 per month, while data plans will see about a €2 increase.

Magenta has not confirmed whether it will be raising rates or not, although Tarife.at Managing Director Maximilian Schirmer tells Der Standard he expects competitors will also end up raising rates. Some customers may not be affected by the increases until their current contract concludes, though.

 
A1 notes that electricity costs have quadrupled in the last year and the network is expanding, which accounts for the increase in prices.

