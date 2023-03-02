Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

National Council approves new brokerage law

Austria's parliamentary house has approved the new law on brokerage fees. From July 1st, those who hire real estate agencies will pay the brokerage fee, also known as Provision in Austria.

The National Council has approved the Bestellerprinzip (buyer's principle) that will apply to apartment rentals. The reform was first announced early in 2022, as The Local reported. Currently, renters need to pay several fees when moving into a new apartment, including a security deposit and the first month’s rent.

Unless the property is rented “privately” by the owner without the brokerage firm intermediate, one of those fees includes the so-called ‘Provision‘, a brokerage fee paid by the tenant equivalent to two months' rent.

Once a broker acts as an intermediate, the renter pays the fee even if the property owner hires them. However, with the new law, the person hiring the brokerage service pays for it.

Gas and electricity prices could drop by mid-2023

E-Control board member Wolfgang Urbantschitsch said he expected prices for electricity and gas to fall in the middle of the year. However, prices would not be down to the same level as two years ago, he said in an interview with ZIB2 on Wednesday evening.

Commenting on the Vienna Commercial Court ruling, which overturned the May 2022 price increase of the partly state-owned electricity group Verbund, Urbantschitsch said that it had been "surprising" and "very far-reaching".

However, he added, it was a first-instance ruling, and now it was a matter of waiting for the Verbund Group's appeal. Urbantschitsch said that despite the public interest in low energy prices, the health of the companies, many of them owned by the public sector, should also be taken into account.

