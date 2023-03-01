Moving to Austria Paywall free
TELL US: What do you wish you knew before you moved to Austria?
Moving to another country can be a life-changing and rewarding experience, although there are usually a few bumps. We'd love to hear your thoughts on what you wish you knew before moving to Austria.
Relocating to another country can be incredibly rewarding and highly stressful. However, no matter how well you prepare for the move, something unexpected or unanticipated always seems to rear its head.
Whether it’s an essential piece of paper or a vital document required to help smooth the bureaucratic process, an unexpected cost or an aspect of life in Austria that shocked you.
It doesn’t have to be negative, either. It could also be something you’ve grown to love or came as a pleasant surprise. Either way, we would like to hear from you about what you wish you had known before moving to Austria.
We’ll aim to include your answers in a future article. Thank you for taking part.
