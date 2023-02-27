Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Fewer asylum applications this year

The number of asylum applications in Austria continues to decline, according to the Ministry of Interior. In January, just under 4,3000 asylum applications were filed, which is around 40 percent less than in the previous month of December 2022.

For February, the Ministry said it expects a further decline of 40 percent compared to the month before. The number of applications has been declining due to the end of the visa-travel regime for Tunisians and Indians in Serbia and to "intensive controls by the Austrian police, including on Hungarian territory", according to the government.

Most of the (total of 4,288) asylum applications this January were filed by Moroccan citizens (1,203), followed by people from Syria (828), Afghanistan (657), India (378) and Turkey (279).

READ ALSO: Why is Austria resorting to tent accommodation for asylum seekers?

Everything that changes in Austria in March 2023

From new Covid rules and new vaccination campaigns to one-off payments and the clocks going forward, here are the most important changes about life in Austria in March 2023.

Austria subsidises folding bikes

From March 2023, people in Austria will be able to get a subsidy of up to €600 when they buy a folding bike (electric or not), provided that they also have an annual pass for public transport.

When folded, the bikes must fit ÖBB trains luggage sizes: 110 x 80 x 40cm, according to the Ministry of Climate Protection.

The Ministry also said it would raise the subsidy for those wanting to buy an (e)-transport bike to €1,000 (from the previous €900 amount). However, the support is capped at 50 percent of the bike value. More information can be found HERE.

READ ALSO: How to get Vienna’s €200 energy subsidy in 2023

Energy consumption in Vienna down

The Viennese are saving energy, as current figures from Wiener Netze and Wien Energie show. Energy consumption has declined in recent months for gas, electricity and district heating due to conscious energy saving, but also the relatively mild winter.

The 600,000 gas customers of Wiener Netze saved the most. In the period from October to January, 18 percent less gas was consumed than in previous years. The fact that October, November and January were warmer than usual also had a positive effect, according to broadcaster ORF.

This was also reflected in the use of district heating. According to Wien Energie, the approximately 440,000 district heating customers consumed a good twelve percent less between October and January. Likewise, the 1.2 million electricity customers of Wiener Netze also reduced their consumption, which was down by six percent.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to keep energy bills down in Austria

What would Austrians go to war for?

Personal freedom, human dignity, democracy and Austria's national independence - these are the values that a majority of Austrians would fight to preserve, according to a survey by pollsters and political scientists Peter Ulram and Peter Hajek.

In July 2022, 800 people were surveyed by telephone and online; the maximum fluctuation margin is plus/minus 3.5 percent. Although the survey was conducted last July, the study authors do not expect any significant change due to the stable attitude toward the Ukraine war among the Austrian population to date.



Currently, a clear majority would fight for personal freedom (73 percent), human dignity and respect for the individual (69 percent), democracy (67 percent) and Austrian independence (63 percent). On the other hand, people would be most likely to give up the fight for religious freedom (38 percent) and the independence of other countries in Western Europe (33 percent).

The 60-plus generation fights above all for freedom and national independence, while the under-30s place above-average emphasis on decision-making power concerning their national future, the independence of other countries in Western Europe and religious freedom. NEOS and Green voters are more combative compared to the average.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why isn’t Austria in NATO?

New week brings sunny weather to Austria

The new week starts in Austria with somewhat unsettled weather. After that, it will be sunnier, but you still have to expect morning frost in the morning, according to Geosphere Austria.

On Monday, clouds will predominate, with light snowfall on the northern side of the Alps, but otherwise, no precipitation. The wind will blow briskly from north to east at the eastern edge of the Alps and Lake Constance. Early temperatures will range from minus eight to minus one degree Celsius, and daily highs will be from minus one to plus five degrees.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]l.at.