Nine unmissable events in Austria in March 2023

March 1 - 5: Elevate Festival, Graz

Elevate is an annual interdisciplinary festival with a focus on cultural and socio-political issues. The programme includes live music, lectures, workshops, installations and performances. The five-day event takes place in and around the Graz Schlossberg. For more information visit elevate.at.

March 2 - 5: Artacts Festival, St. Johann, Tyrol

Artacts is an annual jazz and improvisation festival held in the ski resort town of St. Johann in Tyrol. This year will mark the 23rd year of the event and the lineup includes Austrian and international jazz acts. A one day adult ticket costs €30. The full programme can be found at artacts.at.

March 4 - 5: Vinyl and Music Festival, Vienna

This festival is a mixture of live music, record exchange, get-togethers and 150 exhibitors. Highlights include live music by Mella Casata and Bad Ida. The event takes place at the Ottakringer Brewery in Vienna. Tickets are €15 for Saturday and €10 for Sunday. More details about the event can be found here.

March 4 - 12: WIKAM (Vienna International Art and Antiques Fair), Vienna

The WIKAM Spring Fair takes place at Palais Ferstal on Strauchgasse. Visitors should expect classic antiques and contemporary art, as well as attendees from around the world. There will also be a retrospective of the Viennese painter and graphic artist Wilhelm Jaruska. An adult day ticket costs €14. For more information about the fair, visit wikam.at.

March 6 - 12: Restaurant Week, nationwide

The 26th Restaurant Week is a chance to explore Austria’s culinary scene at fixed prices, with the choice between a two-course lunch or a three-course dinner. Visit dierestaurantwoche.at to find participating restaurants near you.

March 9, 16 and 23: Carbon Literacy Training for Sustainable Futures, online

This course, run by Klimafit, is aimed at educating residents in Austria about climate change, its impacts and how everyday people can make a positive difference. The course operators are based in Innsbruck but the three sessions will be held online (and in English), so they can be accessed by anyone in Austria. The registration fee is €150 and more information can be found at klimafit.eu/events.

March 9: Weinviertel DAC Wine Tasting, Linz

The Linz wine tasting event is part of a Weinviertel DAC tour across Austria and Germany in 2023. Growers and winemakers will present the 2022 vintage, offering tastings and information. The event will take place at the Design Centre Linz. Advance tickets cost €20 and include wine tastings, water and bread. Find out more here.

March 25 - 26: Easter Market, Salzburg

Easter is an important celebration in Austria and – like at Christmas – Austrians love to mark the occasion with special markets. In Salzburg, the artisan markets are held for two weeks before Easter, so March 25 and 26, and then on April 1 and 2, from 10am to 6pm. You can find the markets at historic Gwandhaus on Morzger Strasse and more information here.

March 25: Masters of Dirt, Innsbruck

Masters of Dirt - Elements 2023 is a freestyle motorsport event featuring motocross bikes, snowmobiles and quad bikes. Expect to see riders doing huge jumps and stunts, alongside light displays and music. The Innsbruck event is part of a global tour and there are two performances on March 25 at 2pm and 8pm. Find out more here.