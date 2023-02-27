How to get Austria’s new folding bike subsidy

From March 2023, people in Austria will be able to apply for a subsidy up to €600 when they buy a folding bike (electric or not).

The funding is aimed at commuters and is only available to those with an annual pass for public transport.

The Ministry of Climate Protection will contribute €450 towards the subsidy and the remaining €150 will be covered by the sports retail trade.

When folded, the bikes must not be larger than 110 x 80 x 40cm so they can be considered as luggage on ÖBB trains, according to the Ministry.

The Ministry also said it would raise the subsidy for those wanting to buy an (e)-transport bike to €1,000 (from the previous €900 amount). However, the support is capped at 50 percent of the bike value.

For companies, municipalities and clubs, funding of €400 per e-bike (up to five bikes) remains the same. Although for this category, the subsidy is capped at 30 percent of the purchase price.

Other subsidies as part of the government’s plan to invest in sustainable forms of transport and energy include up to €5,000 to buy an e-car and funding towards charging infrastructure.

More information can be found at umweltfoerderung.at.