Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Austria still suffers from a shortage of IT professionals

Worldwide, 150,000 tech employees lost their jobs last year. Not only US industry giants Amazon, Google and Meta but also domestic tech startups such as Bitpanda and Gostudent cut hundreds of jobs in one fell swoop.However, this does not mean the profession is not in demand anymore.

"At first glance, these waves of layoffs seem drastic, but you have to put that into perspective," Daniel Marwan, CEO of the recruiting firm Epunkt, told Der Standard.

According to a survey by the Austrian Association of Management Consultants, Accountants and IT (UBIT), there is still a shortage of around 24,000 IT specialists per year in this country - in Germany, the figure is almost 140,000. In addition, the mass layoffs affected not only tech employees but also employees from other departments.

READ ALSO: How Austria is making it easier for non-EU workers to get residence permits

Akademikerball: What’s the story behind Vienna’s annual glitzy ball for the far right?

The Akademikerball is a glitzy yearly event involving people from Austria’s far-right scene gathering at the grand Hofburg Palace in central Vienna. It has been hosted by the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) since 2013 but dates back decades.



It is one of Austria’s most controversial events, drawing thousands of protesters. Critics describe the event as “an international networking meeting of right-wing extremists”, broadcaster ORF reported.



Organisers describe it as a “classic Viennese noble ball”.

Why does it take place – and why is it controversial?

'Vulva exhibition' causes controversy in Linz

The female organ is to be cast in plaster and exhibited by workshop participants during the exhibition "What the Fem*?" at Linz's Stadtmuseum Nordico, causing a stir among local far-right party FPÖ members, Austrian media reported.

For FPÖ women's spokeswoman Martina Tichler, the exhibition is "a reduction of women to vulvas under the cloak of feminism".

The organisers defend the workshop and exhibit, discussing the need for self-empowerment and a better understanding of the female external genitalia. "We have different faces and fingerprints, and it's the same with the vulva. The shape, the colour, there are endless variations, and all of them are beautiful", said Nicole Siller, a certified psychological counsellor, clinical sexologist, and mediator.

READ ALSO: What measures against foreigners is Austria’s far-right trying to take?

Rent cap remains hot topic of debate

While the labour association AK and trade-union organisations continue to demand a rent rake, WIFO head Gabriel Felbermayer appealed for restraint, the broadcaster ORF reported.

"We are now coming out of the hot phase of price increases; inflation rates should fall," Felbermayr said at a digital press briefing. He added that it would not be wise to immediately limit rents to a two percent increase as "there is also a housing shortage".

The Chamber of Labour on Thursday renewed its call for a rent cap on all index-based rents. "We want at most one rent increase per year - it may amount to a maximum of two percent," said AK housing law expert Walter Rosifka.

Addressing calls for a rent brake before April, Vice Chancellor Kogler reminded again in a press conference on Thursday of the talks currently underway at the parliamentary level. He said it is "important and right to intervene in a cushioning way", namely to help people, but also because of the overall economic effects, as far as the price spiral is concerned.

READ ALSO: What are Austria’s Social Democratic Party’s plans for freezing rents until 2025?

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].