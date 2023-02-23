Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Police are closing off parts of the first district in Vienna ahead of the Akademikerball on Friday

As one of the most controversial Austrian events is set to occur on Friday, January 24th, the police are closing off a large area around Heldenplatz from 5 pm and recommend that people avoid the inner-city area as much as possible.

The Akademikerball is a yearly ball organised by Austria's far-right, which draws thousands of protesters and demonstrators every year. Critics describe the event as "an international networking meeting of right-wing extremists", as the broadcaster ORF reported.

Due to the demonstrations as well as the police ban, there will be traffic obstructions in and around the city centre, according to the police. The Ring will be closed to traffic from 4:30 pm from Schwarzenbergplatz to Schottentor. Tram traffic in this area will also be affected - but not the subway. Only the subway access to Minoritenplatz will be closed at the Herrengasse station because of the ban.

According to the police, access to the Hofburg itself is "made conditional on the willingness to have clothing and carried containers searched," a press release said.

Five reasons not to trust ChatGPT about Austrian politics

If you were thinking about using the infamous artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to write an essay about Austria, you might want to think again.

The tool is impressive. It can tell you that a Sachertorte is a famous chocolate cake that originated in Vienna and say that Austria is considered a great country to live in for its high quality of life, beautiful natural scenery and more. However, it has many flaws.

Vienna announces new €200 energy subsidy for households

Vienna is once again paying out an energy subsidy to approximately 650,000 households this year, meaning families can get €200 worth of financial help towards bills.

According to the government, anyone who applied for and received the energy subsidy in 2022, which is the case for 90 percent of the homes, will automatically receive the €200 in their account from April 17th.

If something has changed in the household (for example, if you moved) or you haven't applied for the 2022 bonus, you will be able to do so after receiving a letter with a password that will allow you to submit a new application online.

OSCE meeting in Austria overshadowed by dispute over Russia

Neutral Austria likes to think of itself as a "bridge builder" between East and West - at least, that's what federal governments have insisted on for decades, despite criticism.

In addition to the UN, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) also calls Vienna home, with its representative headquarters in Hofburg. The organisation's "Winter Meeting" is held here every year on the fourth Thursday and Friday in February. This year, however, the diplomatic discussions have been mingled with numerous political discords. The reason: the war in Ukraine.

Just as the war in Ukraine reaches the 1-year mark, Vienna is set to receive 323 delegates from 57 member states, including sanctioned Russian representatives. This has prompted Ukraine and its allies to criticise Austria, saying it was too lenient with Russia.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation Mykyta Poturayev said that the Russian delegation would undoubtedly use the OSCE winter meeting to "justify aggression against Ukraine" and to "whitewash war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against Ukrainians".

Therefore, the Ukrainian deputies of the Parliamentary Assembly will travel to Vienna but will not participate in the official OSCE program at the Hofburg. Instead, they will discuss informally with allied countries how the OSCE could get out of its crisis.

Hotel and catering industries agree on higher salaries

Employees in the hotel and catering industry will receive an average wage and salary increase of 9.3 percent from May 1st, 2023, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

The new gross minimum wage for unskilled workers is €1,800, and €1,860 for skilled workers in the first two years of their careers.

"This means that at least a real wage increase and a first necessary step towards a €2,000 minimum wage for the 230,000 employees in the industry has been achieved," emphasised Berend Tusch and Andreas Laaber, collective agreement chief negotiators of vida and GPA, the workers' unions.

