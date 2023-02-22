Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Measles outbreak in Austria

There are already more than 20 confirmed cases of measles in Styria, and a first confirmed case of the highly contagious disease in Carinthia, Austrian media has reported. While the instances in Styria were mostly among children - some of which had to be hospitalised - the Carinthian case was confirmed in a 19-year-old person.

"Measles is counted among the children's diseases but is by no means a 'children's' disease. We offer vaccinations, regardless of age, vaccination protects - has done for decades", said Health Officer Beate Prettner (SPÖ).

Prettner appealed to the population to check their yellow vaccination cards to see if they had any measles vaccinations at all. Even after contact with a person suffering from measles, vaccination is still possible and helpful within a few days. Measles is highly contagious, and one case out of four has to be treated in a hospital.

In Styria, doctors call for free PCR tests to help avoid a possible delayed diagnosis. Local authorities also recommend vaccination, the two-dose measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, which provides almost 100 percent protection against the infection.

Austrian sentenced to years in prison in Iran

An Austrian arrested in Iran in October has been sentenced to years in prison, the broadcaster ORF reported. The Austrian citizen was sentenced this week, in the first instance, to seven and a half years in prison for alleged "espionage," the Austrian Foreign Ministry announced.

The Iranian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where he was "informed of our unequivocal protest against the verdict", according to a government statement.

With good behaviour, two years of the imposed prison sentence could be suspended, the Foreign Ministry said. Austrian authorities stressed that they have been in regular contact with the person's family since the arrest became known.

The man had been arrested in Iran in mid-October of the previous year. Unlike the cases of two other Austrians imprisoned in Iran, the now-convicted man is not a dual citizen but only holds Austrian citizenship.

ÖVP and SPÖ held "good" in-depth talks in Lower Austria

After the state parliamentary elections in Lower Austria, "in-depth talks" on possible cooperation between the ÖVP and SPÖ began on Tuesday, Austrian media has reported.

They were "good talks", and the parties wanted to continue them. However, a meeting of the People's Party and the far-right FPÖ will follow on Wednesday. The ÖVP will then talk with liberal party NEOS on the following day.

In the state elections on January 29th, the centre-right party ÖVP lost its absolute majority in the state government and now needs a partner. If a working agreement is reached with the SPÖ, there would be a clear majority in the government of one of Austria's largest provinces.

Boy drowns during kindergarten excursion

A dramatic fatal accident occurred in Mattersburg, Burgenland, on Monday, ORF reported. A five-year-old disappeared during an excursion with a kindergarten group while playing and was found later drowned in a nearby pond.

The boy is believed to have left the group at around 11:45 am, according to the regional police headquarters. The police were immediately notified and launched a search operation with seven patrols, a service dog and two drones. Around 1:15 pm, a local resident found the child in the water. First responders and the team of rescue forces started resuscitation measures, and the boy was taken to the hospital in Wiener Neustadt, where he later died.

The exact circumstances of the accident are now the subject of investigation, the police said.

