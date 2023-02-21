Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Vienna vs Berlin: Which German-speaking city is better to live in?

The European cities of Vienna and Berlin attract internationals from around the world. But which city is best to live in? From the population to wages and the cost of living, we look at several factors so you can compare them.

Austrian government plans new criminal offence for 'terrorist threats'

The government is planning to introduce a new criminal offence for "terrorist threats", Austrian media has reported. A proposal should be submitted to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

According to the draft bill, a "terrorist threat" could be punished with six months to five years imprisonment. Currently, such offences fall into the "dangerous threats" category and carry sentences of up to three years.

"Terrorists attack our values and our society. To do so, they try to spread fear, insecurity and hatred," Justice Minister Alma Zadić (Greens) wrote in a statement sent to the Austrian media agency APA. "We must not and will not under any circumstances allow them to succeed in this. Therefore, terrorists who threaten acts of terrorism will be punished even more severely in the future. In the case of terrorism, we must take swift and uncompromising action."

Marriages and births on the rise in Austria

In 2022, there were more marriages and fewer divorces compared to 2021, according to Statistics Austria. A total of 46,415 marriages were officiated in 2022, and 1,585 registered partnerships were established. During the same period, 13,493 divorces and 139 dissolutions of registered partnerships took place.

“After two years in which corona-related restrictions thwarted many private plans, about as many couples said I do again in 2022 as in the pre-crisis year 2019. At the same time, the number of divorces declined: compared to 2021, 7 percent fewer marriages were legally dissolved, and compared to 2019, there were even 17.3 percent fewer divorces,” said Tobias Thomas, Director General of Statistics Austria.

Statistics Austria also released data showing fewer births and more deaths in 2022 compared to the year before.

According to the research, 82,198 children were born in Austria last year, 4.5 percent fewer than in 2021. In the same period, 92,107 people died, 0.2 percent more than the previous year. This corresponds to nine births and ten deaths per 1,000 inhabitants - or a negative balance.

Nehammer prepares 'chancellor speech'

Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) is preparing a speech to be delivered on March 10th focusing on his "future plan for Austria 2030", the newspaper Der Standard reported.

Nehammer has been ahead of the country and centre-right party ÖVP for just over a year and has struggled as the People's party plummets in voting polls. To make matters worse, Austria has federal elections coming up in the autumn of 2024 - so the chancellor is looking for ways to bring back its party's lost popularity.

According to the media release for the speech, the government is now "drawing lessons" from the recent crisis. "It is important to give the people of Austria a perspective and to think outside the box of this legislative period", Nehammer's administration said.

