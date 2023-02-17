Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Senior citizens' associations must repay more than €2.4 million in Covid aid

The senior citizens' associations in the provinces have to pay back money drawn from a federal Covid aid fund for non-profit organisations, the so-called NPO fund.

Those funds were explicitly not intended for party structures, the newspaper Der Standard reported. However, the federations in Vienna, Carinthia, Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Upper Austria, and branch associations at the district and local levels collected more than €2.4 million from the funding pot.

The main issue had been deciding whether these associate structures were independent of the ÖVP party - but courts and authorities determined they were not. Therefore, the money was irregularly distributed and will now be returned.

Why is the number of people becoming Austrian on the rise?

More than 20,600 people became Austrian citizens last year, a rise of 27 percent from the previous year. This is despite the hurdles of the naturalisation process. Here's what you need to know.

German airports on strike

Tens of thousands of airline passengers will have to prepare for cancellations and delays on Friday as Germany’s trade union Verdi has announced an all-day strike at the popular airports of Munich, Frankfurt, Bremen, Dortmund, Hamburg, Hanover and Stuttgart.



According to the German airport association ADV, the warning strike will lead to 2,340 flight cancellations. “More than 295,000 passengers are becoming the pawn of Verdi’s strike tactics,” the association said, speaking of an “unprecedented escalation”.

The main issue, besides flights between Germany-Austria that might have been cancelled, is the walkout at Munich airport. Many people in Austria choose to drive a few hours to the hub to take a flight.

Frankfurt airport, another significant hub just a few hours from Vienna by train, said operations “will be heavily disrupted through” Friday.

"Lower Austria gurgles" is discontinued

The demand for the free Covid-19 Gurgeltests decreased recently. At some locations, only isolated samples are thrown in, said Anton Heinzl, speaker of Gesundheitslandesrätin Ulrike Kingberger-Ludwig (SPÖ).

This development was one of the reasons for the decision to discontinue "Niederösterreich gurgelt", not with the end of all measures on June 30, but already at the end of March, he added. In addition, he said, there is an agreement with the provinces of Salzburg and Upper Austria in this area, and they are also discontinuing the campaign ahead of schedule.

For the time being, PCR tests will continue to be offered free of charge in participating pharmacies and for suspected cases in the official drive-in testing stations. In addition, the rapid antigen tests will also be available free of charge in pharmacies until the end of June.

Vienna's Opera Ball makes a comeback

After a two-year break, the Vienna Opera Ball celebrated a great comeback. There were dances, artists' performances and the (at this point traditional) protests - climate activists protested in front and inside the Opera house.

Climate activist Lena Schilling, for example, briefly made it onto the red carpet and unfurled a protest banner, the broadcaster ORF reported. Shortly before the opening, four climate activists - two women and two men - stormed into the opera house and unveiled a banner on the festival staircase that read "You dance - we burn"; they were then quickly escorted out of the opera house by police.

Top politicians, including Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer, and important guests, such as Nobel Prize winner in physics Anton Zeilinger attended the ball.

US actress Jane Fonda was also part of the event and told reporters she had "never seen" 5,000 people dancing at once. Fonda came as a guest of Austrian magnate Richard Lugner, who famously gives his yearly guests a considerable (and secret) payment.

