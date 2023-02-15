Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Lower Austria looks set to have ÖVP-SPÖ coalition

After a two-week break since local elections, negotiations in Lower Austria are picking up speed again, the newspaper Der Standard reported. The parties are now holding concrete coalition talks and Lower Austria looks set to have an ÖVP-SPÖ government, the report said.

Centre-right party ÖVP, which ruled the province without partners, now needs to find at least one junior party to hold a parliamentary majority. The favourite seems to be centre-left SPÖ, second in the election race.

After a first concrete round of negotiations on Tuesday, the party leaders of the ÖVP and SPÖ said they had "very constructive talks".

Nehammer against visa facilitation for earthquake victims

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) said the country would not change its visa criteria after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria - something Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) had already anticipated this week.

"This should not be seen as 'harshness', but a consistent continuation of the principle of help on the ground", the Chancellor said.

The statements come as Germany has announced its intention to grant special visas to victims of the earthquake. However, Nehammer said that not every announcement becomes automatically efficient and it would be necessary first to see how the German plans work.

Styrian politician delivers ChatGPT speech

On Tuesday, the Styrian Neos Klubobmann Niko Swatek gave a rather eloquent speech in the regional parliament as he pleaded for more "school streets" to be implemented.

Some parliament members even agreed with his words before he returned to say the entire speech had been written by an Artificial Intelligence bot known as ChatGPT.

"I want to use it as a wake-up call because we don't have laws for this kind of artificial intelligence. Our school system works with methods from the last century," Swatek said of his motives. He called for a "clear legal framework" for artificial intelligence in Austria.

