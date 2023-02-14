Who are the 1.7 million foreigners living in Austria?

Austria's population reached 9,106,126 on January 1st 2023, according to preliminary data by Statistics Austria. Since the beginning of 2022 the population grew by 1.4 percent - significantly more than the population increase the previous year (0.5 percent).

“Austria's population grew more strongly in 2022 than in previous years. Having already exceeded the nine-million mark in the first quarter of 2022 due to refugee migration from Ukraine, the population was more than 9.1 million at the beginning of 2023. A good half of the population growth in 2022 is attributable to people with Ukrainian citizenship,” said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

READ ALSO: Migration Economy: Who are the migrants starting businesses in Austria?

Among all Austrian provinces, the largest percentage increase in population was recorded for the federal capital Vienna with 2.6 percent, followed by 1.3 percent in Burgenland and then Upper Austria, Vorarlberg and Lower Austria (1.2 percent each).

In Salzburg, Styria and Tyrol, the population increased by 1.0 percent each, while the population increase in Carinthia was the smallest at 0.8 percent.

19 percent of the population are foreign nationals

One thing that drew attention to Austria Statistic's report is the increase in the number and proportion of foreign citizens living in the Alpine country.

On January 1st, a total of 1,730,286 people with foreign citizenship were living in Austria. Furthermore, the percentage of foreigners in the total population had increased from 17.7 percent in 2022 to 19 percent by January 2023.

READ ALSO: ‘I won’t give up my nationality’: Why foreigners choose not to become Austrian

That rise can be explained by the fact that over the course of 2022, the number of foreign citizens increased by more than 140,000 whilst the number of Austrian citizens in the population fell by 16, 380.

The strongest increase of all foreign citizens was recorded for Ukrainian nationals (+66,899 persons). At the beginning of 2023, a total of 79,572 Ukrainian residents were thus the ninth largest foreign nationality in Austria.

So, which are the main nationalities in Austria?

Besides the Austrians themselves, with almost 7.4 million citizens, the largest nationality in Austria is Germans, with more than 224,106 people (up by 3.9 percent). Here is the top 10 list and its yearly increase:

Austria: 7.3 million people (-0.2 percent)

Foreign: 1.7 million people (+9 percent)

Germany: 225,106 people (+3.9 percent)

Romania: 147,403 people (+6.5 percent)

Serbia: 122,016 people (+0.3 percent)

Turkey: 119,720 people (+1.8 percent)

Croatia: 101,843 people (+6.9 percent)

Hungary: 99,730 people (+5.6 percent)

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 98,444 people (+1.1 percent)

Syria: 82,001 people (+20 percent)

Ukraine: 79,572 people (+527.9 percent)

Poland: 67,181 people (+1.7 percent)

READ ALSO: IN NUMBERS: The Vienna districts where most foreigners live