Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Austria (again) divided on neutrality

In a coalition with other countries, Germany plans to supply Ukraine with a battalion of Leopard 2 tanks by April - the same tanks used by Austria in its military. The Alpine country shares its knowledge with certain allies, including Hungarians and Czech, but will not train Ukrainians to operate the tanks.

Austria will not train Ukrainian soldiers on the Leopard, Defense Minister Claudia Tanner (ÖVP) told Ö1-Morgenjournal: It was the "sovereign decision of each state to support Ukraine within the framework of its laws", she said. In Austria's case, the "framework of its laws" is the country's military neutrality, which forbids the government from providing military assistance to a nation in war.

On several occasions, the war in Ukraine has put that neutrality to the test, with politicians sending humanitarian aid to Ukrainians and condemning the Russian government. However, debates on whether or not specific steps would go against enshrined neutrality have now become more common in Austria.

The junior coalition partners, Greens, are in favour of training Ukrainian soldiers to operate Leopard 2 tanks, the latest of a series of disagreements on what it really means to be neutral.

Five awesome date ideas for Valentine's Day in Vienna

No reservation? No problem! Vienna's best museums and entertainment venues are offering some great Valentine's-themed events on February 14th. Here are some you can go to.

Austrian Airlines introduces new "climate protection tariff"

Austrian Airlines announced it would start offering "green fares" on all its European routes beginning February 15th, according to a press release. "It is the first product with 100 percent CO2 compensation," said Lufthansa board member Harry Hohmeister.

Travellers will be able to pay extra to "offset" the emissions. The airline said the impact on the climate is offset by 20 percent through the proportionate use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and 80 percent through the financing of climate protection projects.

However, offsetting emissions by financing climate protection projects is subject to controversial debates. Critics see it as a "modern trade in indulgences", as the companies don't actually reduce their emissions. Additionally, it's often not clear where the money is going and how significant the contribution to the climate actually is.

Salzburg public prosecutor appeals acquittal of vaccine-critical doctor

Salzburg's public prosecutor's office is fighting last week's acquittal of doctor Andreas Sönnichsen at the Salzburg District court. The controversial vaccine-sceptic physician was acquitted of fraud and usurpation of office.

"We are filing an appeal," the office said on Monday in response to an APA query.

According to the criminal complaint, the doctor allegedly issued digital certificates for an exemption for the Covid-19 vaccination for a payment of €20, although he was not authorised to do so.

According to a Kurier report, all Sönnichsen's patients had to do was watch an approximately ten-minute video describing the Covid-19 vaccine and its alleged harms. Then they had to answer the question of whether they could rule out having an allergic reaction to the vaccination. As soon as "no" was clicked, there would be a certificate of being temporarily unable to be vaccinated - for €20.

Sönnichsen was also accused of not having examined the patients conscientiously before issuing the certificates. However, he claims he is innocent of the charges.

The case will be dealt with in the next instance by a three-judge panel of the Salzburg Regional Court.

Early start to the pollen season

Colder temperatures are still (somewhat) present in Austria, but the pollen is already buzzing through the air again, ORF reported. Hazel, in particular, is making life difficult for allergy sufferers these days.

The report added that experts are alert to another strong pollen year, and the warning level is currently high. Allergy sufferers are already feeling the pollen quite strongly at the moment, the head of the allergy outpatient clinic at the ENT University Clinic in Graz, Valentin Tomazic.

According to him, the situation will get worse because of the warm winters.

Weather

