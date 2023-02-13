Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Private hospitals in Austria to go on warning strike on Tuesday

Employees of Austria's private hospitals will hold a three-hour warning strike next Tuesday, Austrian media has reported.

In more than 25 healthcare facilities in Vienna, Lower Austria, Upper Austria, Styria, Salzburg and Tyrol, employees will walk off from 8:35 am to 11:35 am. This is because of the stalled wage negotiations and the demand for inflation compensation. However, according to employers, these demands have already largely been met.

The three-hour warning strike may cause delays in operations and treatments that can be postponed. However, there should be no danger to people at any time.

READ ALSO: More pay and longer holidays: How Austria hopes to attract 75,000 new nurses

'I won't give up my nationality': Why foreigners choose not to become Austrian

Austria has a high proportion of foreigners, many of whom are eligible to get Austrian citizenship - but ultimately choose not to. We spoke with them to understand why.

Austrian army suspends Turkey quake rescue

The Austrian army on Saturday suspended rescue operations in quake-ravaged Turkey due to a worsening "security situation", a spokesman said.

“There have been clashes between groups,” he told AFP without giving details.

The spokesman said the 82 soldiers from the Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit were sheltering in the southern Hatay province “in a base camp with other international organisations, awaiting instructions”.

READ ALSO: Austrian army suspends Turkey quake rescue

ÖVP maintains a strict curfew for Upper Austrian teens

The efforts of Michael Lindner (SPÖ), the provincial councillor responsible for the Upper Austrian Youth Protection Act, to adapt the curfew to the rules of other provinces are unlikely to come to anything, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

After the FPÖ had already declared that it wanted to retain the stricter curfew, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP), the provincial social affairs councillor, made it clear on Saturday that he saw "no need" for "under-13s to be out alone until 11 p.m.".

Austria has curfews for underage children. In all provinces - but Upper Austria - young people up to 14 are allowed to stay out alone until 11 pm and between the ages of 14 to 16 until 1 am. In Upper Austria, they need to be home one hour earlier.

The FPÖ, responsible for the protection of minors until 2021, had always resisted harmonisation on this point, but Lindner now wants to push it through. However, he is unlikely to find a political majority for this, as ÖVP and FPÖ announced they wouldn't vote in favour of changes.

READ ALSO: What are kids allowed to do alone under Austrian law?

Austrian man arrested after trying to hire an assassin to kill his ex-wife

A 32-year-old Austrian man was arrested after allegedly hiring an assassin to kill his ex-wife over custody disputes, Die Presse has reported.

The man sought a contract killer on the darknet in May 2021 and had already paid him to kill his 29-year-old ex-wife. However, the man had fallen for a scam website, and the murder was not carried out despite two payments he had made.

Later, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) became aware of the site and its content and informed their Austrian colleagues. As a result, the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office ordered the arrest of the 32-year-old and a house search on suspicion of incitement to attempted murder. During his interrogation, the man confessed he had ordered the murder.

READ ALSO: Austria wary of cyber attacks after personal data of foreign residents leaked online

Experts alert of mould formation as households heat less

Many apartments in Austria are currently infected with mould, as people tend to heat and ventilate less as gas prices soar in the country.

"We come to many families who run the heating system on gas, and because of the increase, can no longer afford to heat," expert Christian Irsal told ORF. According to him, temperatures between 15 and 16 degrees in the living space would inevitably lead to mould growth.

According to the mould expert, you should ventilate crosswise and aim for a temperature of at least 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum humidity of 50 percent. If only minor mould stains have formed in the apartment, you can remove them yourself, provided you are healthy. Generally, professionals should be called in if the surface area exceeds half a square meter.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to keep energy bills down in Austria

Weather

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].