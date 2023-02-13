Five awesome date ideas for Valentine's Day in Vienna

Valentine's Day is becoming increasingly important for Viennese restaurateurs. A week before the big day of love, many restaurants - especially in the upscale category - are very popular, and most are already booked out, according to the Vienna Chamber of Commerce.

“Both the city centre bars and the restaurants and inns outside the city centre are well booked. However, the most popular are those who have come up with special offers,” said Peter Dobcak, head of the Gastronomy section of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce.

If you are a bit late to the party - or want to try something other than a romantic dinner for Valentine's Day, here are five other special programmes you can enjoy on a date in Vienna.

Schönbrunn Zoo

Vienna's Schönbrunn Zoo has a special offer for the most romantic day of the year. With the password "Valentine's Day", all couples will receive two tickets for the price of one (around €26) and a one-hour free guided tour on the love life of the animals starting at 2 pm.

Among other animals, the Northern Rockhopper penguins, which live monogamously, are on the tour.

The team at the zoo has already provided a touch of romance. A portion of the small crustacean, krill, was frozen into a heart shape. Thawed out, the ice formation was immediately eaten by the penguins. The mating season for rockhopper penguins begins in mid-February, the zoo said in a press release. Schönbrunn Zoo is one of the few zoos in the world where there are offspring every year.

Visitors of the Belvedere Museum watch Gustav Klimt´s painting "Der Kuss" (The Kiss) on February 24, 2009 in Vienna.(Photo by DIETER NAGL / AFP)

Belvedere

On February 14th, between 6:30 pm and 9:00 pm, couples have a chance to get their portrait photographs for free in front of Gustav Klimt's famous "Kiss" painting at the Belvedere museum in Vienna.

The event happens outside regular opening hours, especially for Valentine's Day couples and pairs, to create this lasting memory. Visitors receive their photos digitally in print quality and can stroll around the Klimt area to enjoy art for free.

No registration is required but arrive early because the doors will be open on a "first come, first served" principle.

Blue Danube cruise

On the DDSG Blue Danube cruise ship, lovers can spend romantic hours on the Danube during an evening cruise along the Vienna waterfront. A four-course romantic candlelight dinner awaits passengers in an atmospheric setting, accompanied by saxophone sounds.

The dinner will take place on February 14th on the MS Admiral Tegetthoff. Boarding is at 6 pm in Vienna at the Reichsbrücke, and departure is at 7 pm. The price is €79 per person and includes a boat trip, aperitif, menu and live music. You can check more information and buy tickets HERE.

Ferris Wheel

One of Vienna's most famous landmarks is its Ferris wheel, located in Prater. From there, couples can enjoy lovely views of the Austrian capital and take advantage of the fact that February 14th is also "Ferris Wheel Day". The date is celebrated on the birthday of George Washington Gale Ferris Jr., the man who built the first Ferris wheel at the Chicago World's Fair on June 21, 1893.

The Wiener Riesenrad, a landmark of the Austrian capital and a symbol for the world-famous Wiener Prater, with its silhouette that can be seen from afar, is a unique attraction for all visitors to Vienna. It was built in 1897 to commemorate the 50th jubilee of Emperor Franz Joseph I and is currently the oldest Ferris wheel in operation worldwide.

Visitors can receive 1+1 free tickets at the cash desk on Valentine's Day (or Ferris Wheel Day) with the code word "Ferris Wheel Day". They can enjoy a tour of the wheel and ride on this Viennese cultural and architectural must-see.

Get the picnic basket out!

It may not seem like it right now. But Austria's meteorologic institute ZAMG forecasts a sunny and mild day, with temperatures up to 13C, on February 14th in Vienna, perfect for visiting one of its many parks and enjoying a snack and some warm coffee with your loved one on a bench. Just make sure you wear a cosy coat and scarf.

If you don't feel like being outside, Therme Wien offers unique Valentine's Day deals and vouchers. One ticket with a four-hour stay in the spa (plus towels and coupons for the restaurants) can be booked online for €34.