Austria has no plans to offer emergency visas to Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims

Germany has announced a rapid three-month visa to Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims with family in the country. But despite calls for a humanitarian visa in Austria, authorities have reiterated that the process will not be eased, Austrian media has reported.

Currently, the Austrian government said it was focusing on supporting the earthquake victims by examining their visa applications "as quickly as possible" but is not planning any initiative to change the criteria or create special temporary visas such as the one in Germany.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, a valid visa is required by law to enter Austria from Syria or Turkey. The requirements for issuing a visa are to be examined by individual procedure, it was further stated.

As the number of victims rises to more than 35,000, calls for a humanitarian visa by Austria, a country with large Turkish and Syrian communities, have increased.

SPÖ (Social Democrats) district councillor Muhammed Yüksek has introduced a parliamentary citizens' initiative calling for the immediate creation of a temporary six-month humanitarian visa for relatives of people living in Austria affected by the earthquake.

The initiative is now expected to be dealt with in a binding manner in the Petitions Committee of the National Council, the politician announced on Monday. Yüksek said he hopes for broad and cross-party support from the National Council and the population so that relatives can be helped as quickly and unbureaucratically as possible.

The SPÖ parliamentary group also advocated for a simplified procedure of a three-month visa for victims.

"Europe must stand by those affected and victims of the terrible earthquake in Turkey and Syria in a major relief operation. What is needed now as a priority is rapid aid on the ground and subsequently an international plan to support the reconstruction - which will take years," the centre-left party said in a statement.

What is Germany's plan?

While Austria's Interior Ministry states the country will continue with regular visa processes, neighbouring Germany is introducing a rapid three-month visa for the victims, as The Local Germany reported.

The German Foreign Ministry formed a task force with the Interior Ministry and began its work over the weekend to “quickly issue the visas, valid for three months,” said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on Saturday.

The usual proof of German language skills will be waived for those receiving the visa. According to the Foreign Ministry, these rapid visas are set to be issued until July 31st, 2023.