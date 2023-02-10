Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Nehammer praises the EU's stricter stance on migration and asylum policies

Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) expressed satisfaction with the agreement at the EU summit: "We have a clear language that the EU external border countries will be supported", Austrian media reported.

The European Union agreed early Friday morning on tightening asylum and migration policy. The final declaration at the EU summit aims to prevent illegal entries in advance or make them less attractive. This is to be achieved, among other things, by stepping up the fight against people smugglers, increasing border protection and speeding up deportations.

However, EU funding for fences along the EU's external borders, demanded by countries such as Austria and Greece, is not explicitly mentioned in the final declaration.

Association connected to ÖVP admits to tax omissions

The Vorarlberg Seniors' Association, which is connected to the centre-right ruling party ÖVP, has admitted to "tax omissions" of about €200,000, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

Chat messages leaked show that the head of the department for taxes in the Ministry of Finance had given "tips" on how the association could meet the definition of a "nonprofit" and get certain tax exemptions.

"This is another special treatment we can document through the investigative committee," said Green Party member Nina Tomaselli. "The ÖVP-led Ministry of Finance is advising the ÖVP sub-organisation on how to save taxes, while ordinary citizens are being asked to pay their taxes dutifully."

Acquittal for the doctor who issued Corona vaccination exemptions certificates

Physician Andreas Sönnichsen, who sharply criticised the government's measures against the Covid pandemic and vaccinations with scientifically refuted claims, was acquitted of charges of fraud and usurpation of authority by a district court judge in Salzburg on Thursday.

He was accused of issuing digital certificates for an exemption of vaccination for €20, although he was not authorised to do so. Prosecutors also said he gave his expert opinions via the Internet without having conscientiously examined the patients beforehand.

The judge agreed with the defendant that his certificates had medical value and found he did not enrich himself with the "scheme". However, the verdict is not final..

Sönnichsen made headlines in Austria several times during the Covid pandemic for his false and incorrect statements against the science of vaccinations.

Burgenland increases doctors' salaries to at least €140,000 per year

In Burgenland, the annual gross salary of medical specialists will be the highest in Austria in the future, announced Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) at a press conference on Thursday.

At the beginning of their career, doctors in one of the five state hospitals can expect to receive €140,000 gross per year; by the end of their career, annual earnings should amount to €200,000. In addition, the package includes other aspects, such as a solution for weekend shifts.

"I am of the opinion that if we want to offer the best quality medicine to the population and ensure the provision of care, then we have to enter into this competition and ​​there needs to be an adequate salary for physicians", said Doskozil.

