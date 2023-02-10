Food & Drink Paywall free
Have your say: What are the best and worst traditional Austrian dishes?
Schnitzel, sachertorte, tafelspitz, and knödel. There are many traditional Austrian dishes to try out, but not all are a hit among foreigners. Which ones do you love and which are you least favourite?
Austria has plenty of delicious local dishes such as the different types of sausages you can find at a Würstelstand or a super tasty dessert like the Kaiserschmarrn are typically a success among locals and foreigners alike. Some other dishes, however, can be quite a disappointment.
READ ALSO: Four underwhelming Austrian dishes - and what to eat instead
We want to hear from you: What is your favourite Austrian dish and what is your least favourite one? Let us know using the form below:
