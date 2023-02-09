Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Vienna to drop Covid face mask mandate by the end of February

The FFP2 mask mandate currently in place in all Vienna public transport and its stations will fall on February 28th, the city's mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ), said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"After considering all aspects and the epidemiological situation, the hospital situation and current model calculations, it is now justifiable not to extend the special corona regulations for Vienna after February", the mayor said.

For several months, the Austrian capital has been the only province with a strict FFP2 mask mandate in public transport, as the city decided to keep stricter rules against the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor also announced that other measures valid only in Vienna would expire by the end of February. The stricter rules for visitors in hospitals and elderly homes, who had to present a negative PCR test, will also fall. Additionally, employees at these establishments will no longer have to go through a weekly screening for Covid-19.

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: How people in Austria can help with donations

There are already more than 11,000 people dead after the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria and countless have lost their homes. Here is how you can help from Austria.

Former Austrian football player killed in apparent murder-suicide

Two people were found dead on the street in Simmering, Vienna, Austrian media has reported. A 46-year-old man is said to have shot a 43-year-old man during a fight and then shot himself with the gun.

The 43-year-old is said to be Volkan Kahraman, a former Austrian national football player, according to Austrian media.

There was an argument between the two men in a pub before the shooting and the dispute eventually moved outside, where the shots were fired. The emergency services were alerted at about 11:40 a.m., but any resuscitation measures were unsuccessful, said police spokesman Daniel Fürst. So far, there are no clues as to the reasons for the crime, and the State Criminal Police Office is investigating.

High occupancy rates at emergency shelters for the homeless in Vienna

Currently, a vast number of homeless people are taking up a place to sleep in a shelter in Vienna, mainly because of the extreme cold temperatures in the Austrian capital, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

Vienna's emergency shelters, which offer around 1,000 places, are currently very busy, with approximately 90 percent of all places being occupied, according to the Vienna Social Fund (FSW).

Vienna has a "cold number" that people can call for free to notify social workers of homeless people that might need help due to the weather conditions. You can call at any time: 01/4804553 or use the official app.

In Tyrol, parliament allows shooting of wolves

Except for the Tyrolean Greens, all parties represented in the state parliament on Wednesday approved a motion for an amendment to the law on the shooting of problem and high-risk wolves by decree.

"Wolf romanticism is something for children's books, and the wolf is no longer threatened with extinction," FPÖ regional party leader Markus Abwerzger said during the parliamentary discussion. Wolves are protected species, but wolves' attacks in Austria, and the consequent losses in farmers' livestock, have been increasing.

In Tyrol, the damages caused by wolf, bear or jackal attacks were estimated at €235,000, ORF reported.

