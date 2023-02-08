Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Austrian Climate Minister calls for energy saving

Austria'’ Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) asked Austrians to continue saving energy, saying "we are not out of the woods yet" at a press conference on Tuesday.

"The more gas we save, the fuller the storage facilities will remain for next winter." According to the AGSI database of European gas storage operators, Austria's gas storage facilities are currently still 76 percent full - a record high for early February.

She said that even if supplies are secure this winter, careful use of energy remains the order of the day. "We will be out of the woods when we are free of Putin's blackmail," she said.

Saving energy applies not only to gas but also to electricity. According to data from the electricity grid operator APG, around one-third of electricity is generated in gas-fired power plants in winter months.

READ ALSO: When will households in Austria benefit from falling gas prices?

Everything you need to know about Austria's driving exam

Austria has a 'multi-phase' training programme that motorists and novice drivers must go through theory classes and exams, practical classes and exams and then a 'perfecting' stage. Here's what you need to know.

Two Austrians among the dead in Turkey and Syria earthquakes

The Austrian Foreign Office has confirmed two deaths of Austrian citizens in the Turkish-Syrian border region, and their bodies were recovered in the province of Kahramanmaraş. There is no information about any Austrians considered missing.

The death toll of the devastating earthquakes is currently over 5,100 people, but the number is expected to rise.

Austria has sent its disaster relief unit of the Armed Forces to the crisis area, broadcaster ORF reported. On Tuesday, a military transport aircraft loaded with relief supplies left Vienna's international airport heading for Turkey.

Man dies in a skiing accident in Tyrol

A Belgian ski vacationer had a fatal accident Tuesday morning in the "Zillertal Arena" in Rohrberg, Austrian media reported. He fell over the edge of the slope at high speed and did not survive his injuries.

The 26-year-old tourist was skiing the black-marked valley descent with a group of friends, who provided first aid and called a rescue team.

READ ALSO: Avalanches in Austria: What you should know to stay safe in the mountains

Weather

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].