Vienna to drop Covid face mask mandate by end of February

The FFP2 mask mandate currently in place in all Vienna public transport and its stations will fall on February 28th, the city's mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ), said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"After considering all aspects and the epidemiological situation, the hospital situation and current model calculations, it is now justifiable not to extend the special corona regulations for Vienna after February", the mayor said.

For several months, the Austrian capital has been the only province with a strict FFP2 mask mandate in public transport, as the city decided to keep stricter rules against the coronavirus pandemic.

Die Maskenpflicht in @Stadt_Wien in den öffentlichen Verkehrsmitteln läuft mit Ende Februar aus. Das ist ua das Ergebnis nach dem heutigen Gespräch mit der ExpertInnenrunde. /1 @wienerlinien — Michael Ludwig (@BgmLudwig) February 8, 2023

However, earlier this month, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) announced that the country would drop all Covid restrictions by the end of June. Vienna could have kept its regulations until the end of July when the Covid Measures Act, which allowed provinces to opt for stricter guidelines, expires.

The mayor also announced that other measures valid only in Vienna would expire by the end of February. The stricter rules for visitors in hospitals and elderly homes, who had to present a negative PCR test, will also fall. Additionally, employees at these establishments will no longer have to go through a weekly screening for Covid-19.

However, the obligation to wear masks in hospitals and nursing homes would end only on April 30th, as it is a federal determination.

"A special thank you goes to all employees in the health system. Mainly thanks to them, Vienna passed the test and prevented conditions like those in other countries", Ludwig said.

According to the mayor, the goal now is to continue to expand the healthcare system and keep its high level. "In this way, everyone will continue to have the best possible medical care in the future", he added.