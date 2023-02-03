Winter semester break: Five things to do with kids in Vienna during the holidays

February is a much beloved month among many students, as schools go on a short one-week holiday and families take the opportunity to travel. The break takes place on different dates each year and varies depending on the state.

In Vienna, the break starts on Saturday, February 4th, and ends on Sunday, February 12th.

Many schools and families take this time to travel to the west of the country, where Austria's best skiing resorts are located. However, if you are staying in the capital for the next week, here are a few suggestions of places to take your kids to - many of them for free.

Spielcenter in Wiener Rathaus

The Vienna City Hall will be transformed into a giant play centre from February 9th to 11th, open from 2 pm to 7 pm. Families with children up to the age of 13 can try out board games and games at the Game Zone, have their face painted as their favourite animal or superhero, design their own games in the workshop and build robots.

Wiener Eistraum

For those who prefer to be out in the fresh air, there is an excellent possibility just outside of the City Hall, as the Wiener Eistraum ice skating area is still open. In addition, several skiing paths can even take you uphill and downhill. Families are welcome, even with smaller children, as the city rents out age-appropriate gear.

Theatre for young audiences

Also, parents can find the Dschungel Wien in downtown Vienna, a theatre house for young audiences. There, on the first vacation weekend, the play "Leinen los!" for children aged five and up can be seen at 4 pm each day. Puppeteer Michael A. Pöllmann brings little wooden puppets to life.

In addition, the Children's Theater is showing the play "Cosma Superheroine" for kids nine and older during the semester break, in which the protagonist takes care of her hard-working father.

Online coding classes

Over several Fridays at 3 pm, children ages 8 to 13 can learn how to write code, develop websites, or programme apps and graphs online. The events are part of the CoderDojo club, a worldwide network of coding clubs for children and young people.

The kids playfully discover technology and learn online (via Zoom). There is no need to register.

Wiener Winter Circus

Immerse yourself in the fascinating realm of the circus ring - for children from 6 to 13 years. A winter fairy tale with ponies, goats, ducks, pigeons and surprises awaits you. The circus attraction brings international artists, funny clowns and adorably arranged animal acts.

The show takes place on several weekend dates, and entry for kids costs €12.

