Where in Austria the unemployment rate is lowest

At the end of January, 390,059 people in Austria did not have a job. Of these, 317,131 were looking for a job and 72,928 were in training courses run by the Public Employment Service Austria (AMS), the Labour Ministry said on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate of 7.6 percent is the lowest since 2008, authorities said. A year ago, the rate was 8 percent at the end of January, while it was 11.4 percent two years ago.

"We have already seen from the second quarter of 2022 that the labour market has remained robust despite several crises," Labour Minister Martin Kocher, of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), said in a statement.

"This trend continues at the beginning of 2023 and we continue to observe a positive development on the labour market."

What is the unemployment rate across Austrian provinces?

The provinces of Tyrol and Salzburg each have an unemployment rate of 4.5 percent - well below the Austrian average.

In Vienna - which has the most unemployed people - the jobless rate stands at around 11.3 percent.

The unemployment rate is 10.2 pecent in Carinthia, 8.7 percent in Burgenland, 7.4 percent in Lower Austria, 7 percent in Steiermark, 5.2 percent in Upper Austria and 5.1 percent in Voralberg.

What's happening in Tyrol?

The jobless rate is particularly low in the district of Reutte in Tyrol, which shares a border with Bavaria, Germany. The unemployment rate there stands at 2.3 percent, Austrian media ORF reported. Around 420 people are registered as not having a job.

A total of 17,233 people were registered as unemployed in Tyrol at the end of January.

Just under 5,000 of those were women, and over 12,000 were men. According to Sabine Platzer Werlberger, interim managing director of the Public Employment Service (AMS) Tyrol, the larger number of men without jobs compared to women is due to the fact that January is the off-peak season in the construction industry.

Even though the number of vacancies has gone down, there is still a shortage of labour, Platzer-Werlberger said. Apprentices are particularly sought after on the labour market. Compared to the previous year, the number of available apprenticeship positions has increased by nine percent to 918. Most apprentices are wanted in tourism, retail and food trade as well as in construction.

Meanwhile, the number of long-term unemployed people has fallen by almost 50 percent year-on-year. Since the peak at the end of April 2021 with 3,397 people registered long-term unemployed in Tyrol, this number has been falling continuously and is now at its lowest level since 2012 with 864 people. Around 70 percent of the long-term jobless are over the age of 50.