Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Austria drops to 22nd place in corruption index

Austria continues on a downward trend in the Transparency International's "Corruption Perceptions Index", receiving 71 out of 100 points, three less than in 2021.

The country slipped further down in the rankings, to the 22nd spot, failing to make the top 20 for the first time since 2014.

In the latest 2022 index, Austria ranks between France and the Seychelles. It is followed by the United States, Butan and Taiwan. At the top, as in previous years, are Denmark, Finland, New Zealand and Norway

"Last year, Austria was still ranked 13th, and now we are all being presented with the bill for the fact that political decision-makers have been very hesitant, if at all, in tackling anti-corruption measures," said Eva Geiblinger, Chair of TI Austria's Board of Directors, according to ORF.

Austrian and US citizens dead after Japan avalanche

Two men have been confirmed dead after their bodies were recovered following an avalanche in Japan, police said Monday, a day after the off-piste accident in the central region of Nagano.

US ski magazine Mountain Gazette reported that one of the dead was American professional skier Kyle Smaine. Austria's foreign ministry said an Austrian national had also died in the "tragic incident" but declined to give further details.

A local police spokesman said only that emergency rescue teams had "confirmed the death of the two men" and that their identities or nationalities would be released after thorough ID checks.

When the avalanche took place on Sunday, the two men had been outside the patrolled areas of a ski resort in Otari village along with several other skiers and snowboarders.

The others were able to return down the mountain.

Austria is not a cheap country and taxes are also high, so salaries need to match. A new analysis sheds some light on the jobs with the highest salaries. Here's what you need to know.

Fake police officers scam again making rounds in Vienna

Viennese police are warning the public about scams with criminals pretending to be police officers to con people into sending them money or handing over valuables.

Recently, an 80-year-old woman became a victim as the scammers took all the gold she had in her house. Then, an unknown man called her, pretending to be a police officer and saying her daughter had caused a traffic accident with two fatalities.

The man said there would be bail to release her from custody, to which the older woman replied that she had gold and could pick it up at the bank. She received several calls before picking up her valuables and handing them over to a woman in front of her apartment door.

The scammers in Vienna search the phone book for "older-sounding" first names that suggest senior citizens. They then contact the victim and pretend to be police officers. In doing so, they invent various scenarios to get their hands on the victim's savings.

Police said they never keep money or valuables and asked people to hang up on suspicious phone calls and dial the authorities at 133. They also added that people should refrain from giving details about their family or financial circumstances.

Help for pregnant women and parents expanded in Tyrol

The "Gesund ins Leben" network offers free and unbureaucratic help during pregnancy and after birth until the child is three years old for families in several Tyrol municipalities.

Families can contact the network for money worries, psychological problems or excessive demands in dealing with the newborn. The initial contact is made by telephone. After two working days at the latest, a family companion contacts the family, said Sandra Aufhammer, the provincial director of the program.

"We provide support, not advice. We work together with many institutions," said the regional director. The cooperation partners include paediatricians and midwives, as well as institutions such as the provincial health insurance fund, the tax office or the Chamber of Labor.

Kate Winslet is filming in Vienna

Fans of Kate Winslet will be happy to hear that the British actor is filming her HBO production "The Palace" in the Austrian capital. However, it is not sure whether Hugh Grant, also part of the production, will come to Vienna, broadcaster ORF reported.

Filming is taking place at several locations in the city - Schönbrunn Palace is said to be among them. Since last week, the baroque garden palace Liechtenstein in the ninth district has been set up for the shooting.

"I don't think we've ever had such a large international shoot here of this length. There is shooting for several weeks, which is quite remarkable. And for Vienna as a film location and for the film industry based here, this is great," Marijana Stoisits, managing director of the Vienna Film Commission, told the Austrian newspaper Kurier.

