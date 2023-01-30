REVEALED: What are the best paying jobs in Austria?

Life in Austria is getting more expensive by the day. From high heating costs and rents to hiked-up prices in the supermarket, it seems everybody has to dig deeper in their pockets.

In the current economic environment, workers are bargaining hard for pay rises to keep pace with inflation. But it could also make sense for some to consider a career change.

According to a recent analysis by the salary comparison portal Kununu, 15 occupations have exceptionally high salaries in Austria.

The ranking is based on two million salary details in the portal's database. In order to give job seekers and job starters a meaningful ranking of the best-paid professions, the ranking also excluded some occupations such as jobs with managerial function, generic job titles such as "manager" or "working student", and fields with less than 200 salary data.

What is the best-paid profession in Austria?

The best-paid job in Austria is not a complete surprise: "medical doctor" tops the list of Austrian occupations with good salaries, with an average wage of €72,000 annually.

According to the Kununu salary check, the average starting salary for the profession is a gross annual salary of €40,500, while the top pay is €129,000. In the end, how much you earn as a doctor depends on the speciality (surgery, urology, gynaecology, etc.) and your career path. The average annual salary for the profession of chief physician in Austria is €113,500 gross yearly salary.

Working in Austria also has other perks, such as long vacation times (averaging five weeks), plenty of holidays (13 federal holidays), and an excellent social system for parenthood, sickness or unemployment.

What are the other high-paying jobs in Austria?

Position Occupation Average annual salary 1 Doctor/Physician €72,000 2 Software engineer €69,000 3 Key Account Manager €63,800 4 Tax Consultant €63,400 5 Country Manager €63,400 6 SAP Consultant €62,100 7 Management Consultant €61,000 8 IT Project Manager €60,500 9 Sales Manager €60,300 10 Product Manager €59,100 11 Manager Business Development €58,800 12 Risk Manager €58,500 13 Scrum Master €57,900 14 Requirements Engineer €55,900 15 Research Engineer €55,800

Some of the worst paying jobs in Austria, on the other hand, include Kitchen Assistant (average of €22,900 annually) and Food Vendor (€23,500).

The average salary for a delivery person is €25,800 annually, and for a retail salesperson, € 26,000.

