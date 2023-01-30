How to get a €5,000 government subsidy to buy an electric car in Austria

Starting on Monday (January 30th) individuals in Austria can apply for a government subsidy up to €5,000 to buy an electric vehicle as part of the e-mobility scheme.

The Federal Ministry for Climate Protection, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology (BMK) has earmarked €95 million for 2023 alone, which is part of the government’s aim to drastically reduce carbon emissions from transport in Austria.

The initiative applies to the purchase of e-cars, plug-in hybrids, e-motorcycles, e-mopeds and e-light vehicles in 2023.

Speaking about the initiative, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said: "Transport is a major lever for greater climate protection and more independence from fossil fuels.

“This is precisely where we are starting with our successful e-mobility offensive and ensuring a broad range of funding for e-mobility. Because one thing is clear: the future on the road is electric."

Anyone interested in applying for the funding has to register first at the Kommunal Kredit website. The funding is then reserved and you will receive a link to the online application form. To claim the funding, you need proof of purchase, so the application can only be submitted after buying an electric vehicle.

Also, the link for the application form is only available for 36 weeks after registration and the invoice cannot be more than nine months old at the time of application.

Registration for the scheme is open until March 31, 2024.

Austria’s e-mobility scheme

The funding for private individuals marks the latest stage of the e-mobility scheme.

In 2022, government subsidies were available for businesses investing in e-vehicles and infrastructure. Some of this is now coming to an end as the focus switches to individuals.

However, companies can still claim a subsidy if they meet any of the following criteria:

Important links

For more information about the e-mobility scheme, visit umweltfoerderung.at or klimafonds.gv.at.