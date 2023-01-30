Have your say: How can foreigners avoid causing offence in Austria?

Every country has its own culture and a set of unspoken rules and social norms. But when you're a foreigner, it's not always clear what type of behaviour is acceptable or not.

So we want to know more about the situation in Austria. Are there any topics that foreigners should not mention? Any ways of acting that are particularly offensive or against the "rules"?

Tell us more in this short survey below. Responses will be used for a future article in The Local.

FOR MEMBERS: Six things foreign residents should never do in Austria

[typeform_embed type="embed" url="https://thelocal.typeform.com/to/QjDAoc97"]