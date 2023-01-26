Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Harsher penalties for child abusers

The Austrian government has announced a plan to better protect children from abuse after the case with actor Florian Teichtmeister, found with hundreds of thousands of child pornography images, was brought to light.

The authorities want to introduce measures to increase prevention and protect the children, including starting an education campaign to "convey to children that assault is neither normal nor ok".

Harsher penalties will also be introduced. For example, anyone who possesses abuse images of children over 14 will face up to two years in prison - previously, it was one year.

Additionally, there will be a yearly fund for family counselling centres to support victims of child abuse.

From Klimabonus payments to Covid regulations and holidays, here's a rundown of what to expect this February in Austria.

Van der Bellen starts new term and distances himself from Kickl

Six years after his first election, Alexander Van der Bellen will be sworn in as Federal President for the second time on Thursday, Austrian media reported.

During an ORF interview, he distanced himself from the far-right leader Herbert Kickl, saying he couldn't be sure he would automatically task the extremist with forming a new government as Austrian chancellor even if Kickl's party got more votes in a national election.

Van der Bellen said he would not "try to promote an anti-European party, a party that does not condemn Russia's war against Ukraine, through my actions".

He added that "strictly speaking", the constitution does not state that the party with the most votes must be given the task of forming a government. But it does say that the Federal President appoints the chancellor - and does so in his "most personal decision".

So far, though, the Federal President in Austria has remained a largely ceremonial position, tasking the party with the most votes with forming a coalition and a government and then appointing the chancellor chosen by this coalition agreement.

At the same time, until now in the new republic, the far-right has never received more votes than other parties. Currently, the FPÖ is leading voting intention polls, which could make for a dramatic situation in 2024 when the national elections come.

Hacker was able to obtain virtually all personal data of the people in Austria

A hacker from the Netherlands that was arrested in November was able to obtain the full name, address and date of birth of virtually every person in Austria, the police said. He offered to sell the information in an online forum in 2020, saying he had the information of "presumably every citizen" in Austria.

The police confirmed the authenticity of the claim adding the man had nine million sets of data. The authorities said, "it must be assumed that these registration data are, in full or in part, irrevocably in the hands of criminals".

The 25-year-old was able to infiltrate a GIS, the Austrian company that manages the radio and TV fees, database, through a glitch at a Viennese IT company that the Austrian agency used.

Investigators believe that an employee at the contractor used the real information provided by GIS to run a test set - making it available online for anyone.

Parliament approves electricity aid for larger households

Austria's National council approved additional aid for electricity costs for households with more than three people, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

According to the Ministry of Finance, these homes can get a €105 deduction in their electricity bills for "each additional head". In concrete terms, the government will pay a subsidy in three instalments from June 1st to December 31st, 2024.

The payment should be made automatically, the report added.

Two ski tourers rescued alive after avalanche in Tyrol

Two people were buried In an avalanche in the Hollbrucker Tal in the municipality of Kartitsch in East Tyrol Wednesday afternoon, Austrian media reported.

One of them was rescued unharmed by other companions within a short time, but the second could only be rescued after a complex operation that lasted for several hours in the late afternoon.

He was flown by helicopter to the Innsbruck clinic and his degree of injury was unclear, though Austrian sites have reported he is in "critical condition".

Demand for apartments in Linz grows

The provincial capital of Linz is facing a significant challenge: the influx of people is leading to an enormous demand for housing, broadcaster ORF reported.

In times when rents are rising and housing has become massively more expensive, the city wants to implement as many projects as possible as quickly as possible.

Throughout Upper Austria, 50,000 people are looking for housing and every second one of them is in Linz. Many want to live in the state capital because of jobs, starting a family, or because the city offers advantages in old age, the report said.

The city now has 6,500 apartment buildings planned, with a large part already under construction, Planning City Councilor Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ) said.

