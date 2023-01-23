Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Lower Austria to elect new regional parliament on Sunday

On Sunday, Lower Austria will elect a new state parliament and voters should pay attention to deadlines and opening hours.

The parties hold their final campaign events on Friday. ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ and NEOS are mobilising in St. Pölten, while the Greens are in Mödling. The Social Democrats have another final evening event in Pottendorf (Baden district).

The leading candidates will be invited to a major TV debate at the Landhaus in St. Pölten on Thursday, which will be broadcast from 9.05 p.m. on ORF2.

Lower Austrians who want to participate in the decision on the state parliament on January 29, but cannot visit their polling station, must apply for a polling card until Wednesday in writing or until Friday in person at the municipal office.

The opening hours of the polling stations next Sunday vary considerably depending on the city - some small towns only have polls open for one hour, such is the case in Sitzendorf an der Schmida.

A total of 1,288,838 persons are eligible to vote - they are Austrian citizens older than 16 and hold a primary residence in Lower Austria.

If your driving licence hasn't been issued in an EU country, you will probably have to change it to an Austrian one six months after moving to the Alpine country. Here's how.

Thiem confirms rib injury

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open and confirmed he had injured a rib muscle while serving.

The 29-year-old said he would try to recover in time for the Davis Cup qualifiers, which begin in February.

Thiem is one of the best tennis players in Austrian history, winning a US Open before struggling with several injuries and dropping to number 98 in the AFP ranking.

Nehammer and Karner visit the Bulgarian-Turkish border

Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (both ÖVP) will visit the Bulgarian-Turkish border on Monday, Die Presse reported.

Before the trip to Bulgaria, Nehammer called for more EU support in protecting the external border, defending EU funding for a border fence on the Bulgarian side along the Greek model.

Austria vetoed Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen accession in December, saying that more needed to be done to curb illegal migration. Before the visit, Nehammer stressed that Austria's Schengen veto would remain "until the situation changes fundamentally".

Heavy snowfall in Styria

Parts of Austria will become deeply wintry in the coming days - especially in the south, where heavy snowfalls with up to 60 centimetres are expected, ORF reported. As a result, authorities urge caution in road traffic.

On Sunday, the snowfall was still moderate - it should pick up on Monday, with continuous snow until at least Tuesday noon. The entire south of Austria should be affected, from Arnoldstein to the greater Graz area.

Asfinag, Austria's tolls operator, appeals to postpone trips that are not absolutely necessary or to drive carefully.

Parking in Vienna will not become more expensive for SUVs

Unlike in Graz, parking in Vienna will not become more expensive for large cars, Transport City Councilor Ulli Sima (SPÖ) told broadcaster ORF.

The model comes from Germany: in Tübingen, the parking fee is levied according to the car's weight, and in Freiburg, according to the size. Graz also wants to adjust parking fees to the size of the vehicle. However, for Sima, this is currently out of the question for Vienna.

​​Instead, Vienna is relying on parking space management, which was extended to the whole of the Austrian capital only about a year ago.

The head of the Vienna Green Party, Peter Kraus, is in favour of a different approach. "Demanding higher parking fees for large cars is a question of justice. A higher fee should be paid for SUVs that need more space. The current system, where owners of a large vehicle pay the same as those of a small car, is unfair."

Weather

Clouds will continue to predominate and it will frequently snow, according to Austria's meteorologic institute ZAMG.

However, in Northern Tyrol and Vorarlberg, even individual clearings are possible. Daytime highs minus 1C to plus 6C.

