Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Government wants stricter penalties against child abuse

After the indictment of actor Florian Teichtmeister for possession of tens of thousands of files of sexual abuse depictions of children and adolescents, the debate about higher penalties for such offences has reached the political arena, broadcaster ORF reported.

There is consensus in the government that the current penalties are "ridiculously low", and both the ÖVP and the Greens are calling for harsher penalties and accompanying child protection measures.

While in Austria, possession of abuse images carries up to two years imprisonment and dissemination of such material carries up to three years imprisonment, the law in Germany provides for prison sentences of up to five and up to ten years, respectively, for the same offences.

The penalties provided for in Section 207a of the Austrian Penal Code are "currently ridiculously low," said Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP).

In addition to higher penalties, there is also a need for "clear language," the chancellor stressed: "It is trivialising to speak of child pornography. That is child abuse and deserves no tolerance."

Where to watch the Super Bowl on TV and in bars in Austria

The Super Bowl, one of the biggest sports events in the world, is taking place next month. Here's what you need to know about where to watch the game on TV in Austria or one of the coveted Viennese sports bars.

FPÖ leader defends building 'structural barriers' at the border

On Wednesday evening, far-right FPÖ chairman Herbert Kickl defended the concept of "Fortress Austria" during an interview with broadcaster ORF. He said the term stood for safety, protection and security, because the population had to be protected from an impending "gigantic migration of people".

Kickl also defended Freedom Party plans for "structural barriers" at the Austrian border. However, barriers could not be erected along the entire border but at specific "pressure points," he said.

When discussing possibly being elected chancellor, Kickl said President Alexandar Van der Bellen wouldn't refuse to accept his appointment and officiate him. After being selected by a parliamentary majority, chancellors need to have their appointments confirmed by the federal president.

New report shows shortcomings of MA35

In 2021, the responsible city councillor Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos) ushered in reforms that included a call centre, an additional 50 employees and more digitisation.

This happened after several complaints of delays, missed documents and rude and hostile staff came to light. The protests were confirmed by the City Audit Office in its latest report: between 2015 and 2020, 30 percent of applications in the immigration sector were not processed until after the mandatory deadline of six months - 50 percent were for citizenship applications.

MA 35 justified the delays with the 150,00 procedures that land on the employees' desks per year - with 500 employees, 250 cases are allotted to each one, so staff is overloaded.

A new report by the NGO SOS Mitmensch, for which 22 experts, affected persons and MA 35 officers were interviewed, also brought to light new issues with MA235. According to the report, MA 35 interprets the laws particularly strictly, making cases more complex and bureaucratic.



There was also criticism of how numbers were recorded: if a person called back was not available, the callback was still considered "completed," said Maiko Sakurai of SOS Mitmensch. In addition, citizenship procedures are prematurely rejected instead of requesting additional documents - and such cases are still viewed as "completed" for the statistics.

Vienna debates exit from gas solutions

The Vienna city government meets today at Kobenzl for a closed meeting to discuss the future heat supply for the Austrian capital. Gas heating systems should be dispensed with as quickly as possible and concrete proposals should be presented.

The Stadt Wien wants no more gas heating by 2040, which is the deadline for its plans to become climate neutral. At present, every second heating system in Vienna is powered directly by gas. One-third is heated by district heating, mainly produced from gas in Vienna.

The climate roadmap that has already been drawn up focuses primarily on a massive expansion of photovoltaics. The interim goal is to produce enough energy from photovoltaic systems in the city in 2030 to cover the annual consumption of 400,000 households.

Weather

A few short sunny patches are most likely to appear on the northern side of the Alps and in the country's north. Otherwise, the cloud masses will remain mostly dense.

Some snowfall will occur, both in the mountains and the south, as well as into the eastern lowlands. The precipitation will mainly be in the south and southeast—daytime highs minus 2C to plus 4C.

