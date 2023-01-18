Where to watch the Super Bowl on TV and bars in Austria

Super Bowl LVII, or the 2023 Super Bowl, is taking place on February 12th in the United States - and people in Austria will be able to watch it at 00:30 on Monday, February 13th. But how?

The public channel ORF will not broadcast the event, but other media will. You will be able to see the game and halftime show (Rihanna back on stage!) on the channels Puls24 and ProSieben, which also offer streaming. Additionally, the streaming service DAZN will also show the game.

Even though Austria is not a country where American football is particularly popular, the Super Bowl is a major event, and many bars and pubs hold viewing parties. The final is not for another month, but some of the most popular Super Bowl parties in Vienna are already selling (and even selling out of) tickets.

Here are some of the main events for watching the Super Bowl in Vienna:

Super Bowl Party at Vienna Marriot Hotel

One of the most "traditional" Super Bowl parties in Austria. The Marriott Hotel is in the first district and has an all-you-can-eat and all-you-can-drink offer. The streaming is also with the original English commentary by the NFL crew on FOX this year.

The night has three menus (but very few vegetarian or vegan options) from 9 pm until the end of the game. Tickets start at 99€.

You can read more about it here.

Super Bowl Night at Admiral Arena Prater

The Admiral Arena Prater holds another typical event in Vienna's second district. Admission is at 9 pm, and there is all you can eat and drink all night long. There will be a professional moderator through the evening, Football experts and a dancers' show, among other events.

The drinks include beer, wine, juices, soft drinks, coffee and tea and dishes are served in the American buffet. From 3 am, there is a rich breakfast buffet (but there are very few vegetarian or vegan options). Tickets cost €99.

You can read more about it here.

Super Bowl at Pointers Pub

Located in Vienna's fourth district, the sports pub Pointers also holds a major Super Bowl event.

From 6 pm on Sunday, visitors get a welcome shot, a first drink, any burger (veggie option possible) with fries, table snacks and nibbles, midnight chilli sin or con carne and more.

Tickets cost €40; for €35 extra, you get an unlimited refill on all local tap beers.

You can read more about it here.

The Big Game 2023 at Hard Rock Cafe Vienna

You can also watch the Super Bowl at the Hard Rock Cafe Vienna party, where 10 screens will broadcast the event live.

In a "do it yourself" station, guests can enjoy burgers and hot dogs accompanied by a salad buffet during the first half of the game. Then, from around 1 am until the end of the game, there are ribs, onion rings, nachos, chicken wings and tupelo. There is also a dessert buffet with cheesecake, fruit skewers and brownies. The ticket also includes Budweiser beers and soft drinks.

In the early morning, guests get doughnuts, muffins and coffee to start the day. Tickets go for €75.

You can read more about it here.

This story will be updated as other parties and events go on sale in Vienna. Did we miss your favourite spot? Let us know in the comments below or email us at [email protected].