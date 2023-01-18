Inflation in Austria: Vienna hikes prices of public swimming pools

Vienna's swimming pools are raising their admission prices for the first time in three years. The rate increase affects the entire range of services, both indoor and outdoor pools.

A day ticket now costs €7 - an increase of 13 percent compared to the €6.20 previously.

According to the public pool administrator Wiener Bädern, the increase is due to the current wave of inflation. In addition, the tariff increase should ensure the ongoing operations and renovation costs of the pools, which amount to up to €6 million annually.

Austria finished 2022 with annual inflation up by 8.6 percent, driven mainly by household energy and fuels, according to Statistics Austria. The rate was more than three times as high as in 2021 (2.8 percent) and the highest value since 1974 (9.5 percent).

"The main reason was the price development of household energy, fuels, food and restaurants. The price rally lost momentum at the end of the year, and inflation slowed slightly at a high level,” said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

Private swimming schools and new public pools

Private Viennese swimming pools have also seen price increases, the broadcaster ORF reported. Swimming schools are charging between ten and fifteen percent more for their courses.

In public pools, children's swimming courses have kept their 2021 prices, so ten lessons cost €100 and there are a total of 150 places for the February classes.

In the coming years, the City of Vienna plans to invest €115 million in expanding the range of pools on offer. In the past two years, work has already begun on modernising and upgrading existing sites, which includes the construction of water play gardens, area expansions, and the creation of wheelchair-accessible areas.

The government plans to build five new public pools by 2030. The first two indoor pools should go into operation in 2024 in Großfeldsiedlung and Simmering.

After that, the Laaerbergbad and the Höpferlbad - both outdoor pools - will be expanded to get one indoor swimming pool each. In addition, a completely new indoor pool will be built in Seestadt.