Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Austria faces serious war dangers, Ministry says

Austria's Defence Ministry said it "can't conceal" the fact that the country is "exposed to serious dangers", including an attack on federal territory. "We cannot rule out attacks with long-range weapons against federal territory", said Major General Bruno Hofbauer at a joint expert meeting with military representatives on Monday.

The meeting was a preamble to the presentation of the military's most recent security report, set to be published on January 27th, the newspaper Der Standard reported. In it, the Ministry wrote:

"The war in and around Europe also makes clear that a well-positioned national defence is of existential importance for a neutral state. In addition to hybrid threats, conventional warfare has now regained importance. Consequently, a return to the military protection of Austrian sovereignty against conventionally acting forces is required.

"This also requires a consolidation of the robust military components. Comprehensive national defence, which has constitutional status, must regain importance as a core task for the entire state and be further developed in line with the new challenges."

Criticism over government plan to end worker shortage

Austria's worker shortage problem affects all areas as baby boomers retire and there are not enough people to replace them, as reported.

The federal government introduced a plan to make the job market more attractive to retirees, wanting to motivate an older generation to continue working (if only part-time) during retirement.

The plan has come under fire by sector representatives, including the Chamber of Labour (AK), which believes the government is "missing the point", according to the daily newspaper Der Standard.

According to AK and WIFO experts, many working-age people could help fill in full-time positions, including thousands of women working part-time and even larger groups of people from 60 to 65 working part-time. Improving work conditions, especially making jobs more age-appropriate to this second group, would be a better first step, they said.

Inflation decreased to 10.2 percent in December 2022

In December 2022, the inflation rate stood at 10.2 percent (November 2022, 10.6 percent), Statistics Austria said.

“In December 2022, inflation slowed further at 10.2 percent, after 10.6 percent in November. Both the electricity price brake and the sharp easing of price pressure for fuels contributed to the decline. However, food and restaurant inflation continued unabated at the end of the year,” said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

Annual inflation for 2022 increased to 8.6 percent, the institute said. This was more than three times as high as in 2021 (2.8 percent) and the highest value since 1974 (9.5 percent).

"The main reason was the price development of household energy, fuels, food and restaurants. The price rally lost some momentum at the end of the year. Inflation slowed slightly at a high level", added Thomas.

Lower Austria election poll: ÖVP in first place with 40 percent, FPÖ ahead of SPÖ

A survey commissioned by "Heute" and ATV for the Lower Austrian state elections on January 29th sees the centre-right ÖVP currently at 40 percent and the far-right FPÖ at 25 percent, quite clearly ahead of the centre-left SPÖ with 22 percent.

The telephone/online survey conducted from January 9 to 12 thus predicts the worst result to date for the People's Party in a regional election in the province since 1945. In the 2018 state election, the ÖVP achieved 49.6 percent voter approval.

As the study authors explain, the FPÖ could become the "big winner of this election." Every fourth FPÖ voter has once voted for the ÖVP. Moreover, the current main issue in the state, the number of asylum seekers, is drawing support for the far-right party and its inflammatory speeches.



Weather

During the day, more clouds will move in from the south and in the afternoon, it will start to rain or snow again, especially in the south, Austria's meteorologic institute ZAMG said. The snow line will mainly be between 500 and 800m, but especially in the south, it will often drop to the lowlands. Afternoon temperatures are 1C to 7C, but in East Tyrol, it could be even colder.

