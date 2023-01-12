What are the best German classes for you in Vienna?

If you live in Vienna, you need to have some German language skills – even if it’s just enough to go about your daily business without being constantly confused.

So whether you need to start from the beginning or you’ve set your sights on mastering the language, here’s a guide to the different types of German classes you can find in Vienna.

Group lessons

The Sprachenzentrum at the University of Vienna offers German courses to anyone over the age of 16. No formal qualifications are required and the centre offers several different types of courses, including semester and intensive summer courses. For anyone planning to study at the university in German, there is also the University Preparation Programme.

The Deutschakademie offers in person and online group German language courses with a money-back guarantee. This means you can get your money back if you are not satisfied, but only if you attend every class in the first week and then send an email within seven days of starting the course to say you are unhappy. So for anyone worried about their return on investment with the course fee, this could be the one for you.

If you want to experience Vienna’s culture while also learning German, then the ActiLingua Academy is worth considering. Offers range from adult language classes to holiday courses for 16 to 19-year-olds and the Austrian German Language Diploma (ÖSD). Plus, you can even book accommodation and cultural activities through the school.

Deutschothek Sprachschule offers a hybrid approach to learning German so that all classes can be accessed online if you can’t make it in person. Group sizes are limited to six to 12 people at the Deutschothek. This school also has a multilingual customer service, which is useful for beginners.

Intensive courses

INNES Vienna runs intensive German language courses for people that want to progress quickly. Classes are from 9am to 12.15pm Monday to Friday, so these courses require a high level of commitment. Students can also upgrade to the INNES master level to intensify the experience. This costs more (an extra €250 at the time of writing) but includes an additional 90 minutes of course time to practise conversation skills, grammar, writing and learn about Austrian culture.

At the Sprachschule AKTIV, students can enrol in intensive German language courses from level A1 (beginner) to C2 (fluent). All intensive courses take place in class from Monday to Friday, either in the morning, afternoon or evening. For levels A1 to B1, the courses run for four weeks. From level B2 and up, the courses are eight weeks long.

The Internationales Kulturinstitut (IKI) has two options for their intensive German language courses – either in the morning or the afternoon. Although all courses take place Monday to Friday for four weeks. Students at IKI can choose from level A1 to C2.

Women only courses

Vienna is home to several German language and basic education courses specifically for women and, in particular, mothers. The initiative ‘Mum learns German!’ is free to attend and includes childcare, if needed. Attendees learn to read and write in German, as well as improve maths and computer skills.

This course is run by several providers in the city (in collaboration with the City of Vienna), including Interface Wien, Station Wien, Verein Projekt Integrationshaus and the Volkshochschule in Favoriten, Meidling and Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus.

Subsidised German courses

Sometimes the budget (or lack of it) can be a deciding factor when learning a language as courses can be expensive. But there are ways for international residents in Vienna to improve language skills without breaking the bank.

Vienna Language Vouchers is an initiative that subsidises the cost of studying German. Vouchers of €150 or €300 are issued to immigrants and be used at a course provider approved by the City of Vienna. You can find a complete list of German courses here.

Foreigners from third countries who need to fulfil the so-called integration agreement (necessary for issuance and extension of several types of visas, including the Red-White-Red) can get three vouchers worth €100 each. People from EU countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland, that came as family members, employees or self-employed persons receive three vouchers worth €50 each.

To be eligible for the Vienna Language Vouchers, your primary residence needs to be in Vienna and you cannot have been in Vienna for longer than two years.

Do you have other classes or schools to recommend? Let us know in the comments below or send us an email at [email protected]