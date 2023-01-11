Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Real estate prices slow down

Real estate prices have known only one direction for years - steeply upward. Now, experts say that the boom has come to an end for the time being, broadcaster ORF reported. Demand has fallen significantly recently, and the price curve has flattened. But prices are unlikely to fall.

"After a decade of constantly rising prices, a ceiling seems to have been reached," said Andreas Wollein, board member of the Austrian Association of the Real Estate Industry (ÖVI).

Prices are slowing down. However, this only means lower rates of increase. "It's not going to get any cheaper", he added.

The expert expects a moderate price increase of about five percent - or stagnation this year.

Austria is standardising waste separation, so the rules have changed in certain areas, including in the capital Vienna. Here's what you need to know.

Three injured in avalanche in Stubai

On Tuesday, an avalanche buried five German army personnel on the edge of the Stubai glacier ski area in Tyrol, Austrian media reported. All affected persons could be rescued alive; three of them were injured.

The search for the hikers started after eyewitnesses made an emergency call. Members of the piste rescue team of the Stubai Glacier Lift, the Neustift mountain rescue team and the Alpine Police immediately began looking for them with the help of helicopters.

A short time later, all five buried people were recovered alive. Three of them had suffered injuries of undetermined degree, the police said. They were taken to the hospital in Innsbruck and the regional hospital in Hall in Tyrol.

Austria's far-right ex-vice chancellor acquitted of graft

A Vienna court on Tuesday acquitted former vice chancellor and far-right leader Heinz-Christian Strache of corruption in a retrial that overturned Strache's earlier conviction.

It is the second acquittal in cases stemming from the Ibizagate scandal, which eventually led to conservative Sebastian Kurz stepping down as chancellor in 2021.

Strache was “found not guilty” of favouritism toward a private hospital in exchange for hidden donations to his far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), Christina Salzborn, a spokeswoman for the Vienna criminal court, told AFP.

Weather

In the east and southeast, the day starts sunny with only a few denser clouds, Austria's meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

With a snow line around 1300m above sea level, it may rain or snow lightly, especially in the mountains.

From Vorarlberg to Salzburg and Upper Austria, the rain will then set in again. The snow line will drop to elevations between 800 and 1400m above sea level.

Temperatures will be between minus 7C to plus 4C in the morning, rising during the day to between 3C and 11C, warmest in Vorarlberg.

