Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Regierungsklausur: government meetings to start next week

Next week, government members are meeting for the Regierungsklausur, a government retreat to discuss the coming measures and proposals for the year ahead.



Intensive work is currently underway on two matters, one of which is to be presented as a result at the government retreat: tÖVP will approve either the new criminal law on corruption or the Freedom of Information Act, according to the daily newspaper Der Standard.

The government is also concerned about the labour market, the newspaper added. The data is currently positive, unemployment is low and there is economic growth. However, both things may change in the coming year and the authorities are still looking for measures to counteract rising unemployment and a flattening economy.

Austria has no less than 13 public holidays, and the first one of the year - besides January 1st- is January 6th. But why is it a public holiday and how do Austrians celebrate it?

One dead and one injured after shooting at a military barrack in Wiener Neustadt

A guard soldier was killed at the airfield barracks in Wiener Neustadt on Friday, army spokesman Michael Bauer reported on Twitter. After an exchange of fire shortly before 7 a.m. The man's superior was also injured.

Earlier, there was reportedly an argument between the guard soldier and his superior, and the soldier fired several shots in the guardroom, Bauer said.

According to the report, the shots were fired at about 6:55 am. The guard soldier opened fire first. According to Bauer, he was shot by a senior military officer. Investigations were underway.

Police to have an independent complaints office in 2023

The independent complaints office for cases of police violence, already announced by the Ministry of the Interior for 2021, will be created and instituted in 2023. As reported by APA, the project included in the government agreement is to be legally implemented at the beginning of the second half of the year.

It will likely take a few more months to create organisational structures before the complaints office can begin its work. The Ministry of the Interior expects the complaints office to specialise and professionalise in investigating possible police violations.

The Ministry told APA that the delays in establishing the system were due to the pandemic.

ÖBB invests €1.2 billion in eastern region

ÖBB plans to invest around EUR 1.2 billion in expanding infrastructure in the eastern region this year. The main focus is on projects in Lower Austria, especially on the southern route, broadcaster ORF reported.

According to ÖBB, planning for the four-track expansion between Vienna-Meidling and Mödling is progressing.

The expansion is intended to create the conditions for a five-minute S-Bahn interval as well as additional fast local transport connections between Vienna-Meidling and Vienna-Liesing.

Weather

The country's meteorologic institute said calm and predominantly sunny weather will set in most of Austria. The wind will come from the south to the west, blowing weakly to moderately. As a result, the daily high temperature will be between 7C and 13C.

