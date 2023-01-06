REVEALED: The most popular baby names in Vienna

Last year, Emilia and Felix were the most popular baby names in Vienna, according to data from Stadt Wien. Felix replaced Leon, which was at the top, but Emilia has maintained its top position for several years.

The next most popular girl names are Mia, Emma, Sophia, Sara, Laura, Sophie, Elena, Lara and Anna. For boys, the next most popular are Noah, Adam, David, Elias, Leon, Maximilian, Theodor, Jakob and Mateo.

However, the lists change slightly when the phonetics and not the spelling is considered. For example, if Sofia and Sophia are counted together, they shoot up to the first spot of most common girl names. Same with Mateo and its different spellings such as Matteo, Matheo etc.

The list of most popular girl names phonetically is Sophia, Emilia, Sara, Hannah, Mia, Emma, Anna, Sophie, Laura, and Elena. For boys the list is Mateo, Luka, Theodor, Elias, Noah, Felix, Mohammad, Alexander, Adam, and David.

READ ALSO: REVEALED: Austria’s most popular baby names in 2022

Second names

For the first time, the City of Vienna also carried out a special evaluation of second names, covering the period of 2014 to 2021, when almost 160,000 children were born. Around one third of had a second name entered on their birth certificate, with no difference between boys and girls.

Among boys, Alexander and Maximilian were the most common middle names, followed by Ali and Michael.

However, the top 10 names also include much more traditional names, which suggests that grandparents sometimes acted as role models. Josef, Johann, Karl and Johannes are also found at the top of the list.

READ ALSO: Spas, pregnancy and contraceptives: What Austrian healthcare covers – and what it doesn't

Among girls, Maria and Sophie - in their various spellings - were by far the most popular in Vienna. Anna, Elisabeth and Katharina are also frequently used as middle names.

According to the city's statistics, mothers of children with a second name were around three years older than mothers of offspring without a second name on their birth certificate.

For both studies, the criteria for "Viennese-born" was actually based on the mother's place of main residence, so it didn't matter where the child was born. Many Vienna-based women choose to birth in hospitals and birthing centres in the outskirts of town and neighbouring cities.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What you need to know about parental leave in Austria