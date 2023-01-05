Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Teachers did significantly more overtime in 2021/22

Teachers at Austrian schools worked a total of more than 6.1 million hours of paid overtime in 2021/22, which corresponds to a significant increase compared to the previous years, in which slightly more than five million hours of overtime were worked, Minister of Education Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) said in a parliamentary session.

The Ministry of Education said the sharp increase in overtime was due to the shortage of teachers. In addition, education staff had to provide additional support hours due to the pandemic.

For the opposition party NEOS, the significant increase in the compulsory school sector shows how dramatic the teacher shortage is. "We must ensure that those dedicated teachers who keep the school system running do not burn out but are rewarded for their commitment.", said education spokeswoman Martina Künsberg Sarre.

Five reasons to be optimistic about life in Austria in 2023

Even though the cost of living will continue to be at a high level in Austria, there are many reasons to be positive about life in the country in 2023.

Pollen season arrives early

The unusually high temperatures for winter are currently also causing problems for allergy sufferers as the hazel blossom is a lot earlier this year, Uwe Berger, head of the Austrian Pollen Warning Service, told ORF.at.

On average, over many years, those affected typically feel the allergic symptoms caused by hazel pollen from the last week of January. However, the symptoms had already begun this year on January 2nd, said Berger.

At the beginning of the pollen season, the immune system of allergy sufferers, in general, reacts particularly strongly, explained Berger. "The mild time has caught many allergy sufferers by surprise," she added.

AMS offers nursing scholarships

Nurses are urgently needed throughout Austria. In Burgenland, the AMS has created a new nursing scholarship to pay financial support and give full insurance to people who want to train in the care sector and commit to working in the province in the future, ORF reported.

Since mid-December, interested persons can apply for a care scholarship at the Public Employment Service Austria (AMS), which amounts to €1,400 a month. The scholarship is paid out for a maximum of four years and is aimed at specific people.

"You have to be at least 20 years old, have finished school or training for two years or be entitled to unemployment benefits. You have to register at the AMS, and we then check the eligibility requirements," said Helene Sengstbratl, regional manager of AMS Burgenland.



Hospitals alert to increasing numbers of sick children

The waves of infectious diseases continue to affect hospitals in Vienna, particularly increasing the number of children who need care, ORF reported. As a result, the clinics in Donaustadt, Floridsdorf and Favoriten are now getting additional medical support, with two teams at each of the three clinics who look after the young patients in the primary care outpatient clinic every day.

RS virus, in particular, is a respiratory disease that can be especially dangerous for babies and breathing difficulties, even respiratory distress, can quickly occur.

In the worst case, the children even have to be artificial respiration. Currently, 14 children are admitted as inpatients in the city hospitals because of RSV infections, four of whom are in the AKH. The majority of the children are under one year of age.

Weather

There will be rain and snow in the mountains on the north side of the Alps, with the snow line dropping from over 2000m to 1300m during the day.

It will be sunnier on the southern side of the Alps, but in the afternoon, a few denser clouds will also arrive in the south. Daytime highs are between 6C and 15C.

