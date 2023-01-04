Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

SPÖ party meetings start

The SPÖ federal party executive committee is meeting today and tomorrow for its New Year's retreat in Klagenfurt. In addition to inflation, education, health care and nursing care, the Reds will also focus on migration - a topic that has repeatedly been a source of discussion within the party.

At the invitation of SPÖ leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner, migration expert Gerald Knaus, author and chairman of the think tank "European Stability Initiative - ESI", will give a presentation on migration and flight in Europe and possible solutions for 2023.

On the second day, a joint press conference is planned with Rendi-Wagner as well as the regional party chairmen and governors Peter Kaiser (Carinthia) and Michael Ludwig (Vienna).

Warm weather hits Austria’s ski season as slopes left without snow

With little snow, warm(ish) temperatures and lots of accidents, Austria’s ski season has gotten off to a shaky start. Is the 2023 Alpine season already in doubt?

51 dogs found in a home in Lower Austria

A total of 51 dogs have been kept in a house in the Bruck an der Leitha district. After the death of the animal's owner, an elderly woman, the official veterinarian was informed and called the local animal shelter.



The animal shelter employees are now taking care of the four-legged friends and looking for homes willing to adopt them. At first glance, they appeared to be in good health, well-fed and not dirty.

However, some of the animals were fearful and reserved - and the conditions they were kept in weren't ideal either, as many weren't housebroken. The dogs need vaccinations, microchipping and neutering, the shelter said in a Facebook statement.

Innsbruck cancels adoption of 30km/h speed limit

The comprehensive 30 km/h speed limit in Innsbruck will not be implemented after all, broadcaster ORF reported.

After a decision by the municipal council last year to introduce the speed limit, there is no longer a majority in favour of it in the city's politics. So instead, the speed limit will only be introduced on four streets.

​​Local councillor Gerald Depaoli (Gerechtes Innsbruck) sees no reason for a change and refers to "personal responsibility". "That's the way it's always been. You get a driver's license and learn the rules. Why reinvent the wheel?", he said.

Hallstatt's wastewater to be examined for coronavirus

Wastewater from the Hallstatt sewage treatment plant is to be tested for coronaviruses in the future, the Ministry of Health announced.

The city is a hotspot for Chinese tourists and water from the region and from flights coming from China will be tested for coronavirus and any variants.

The sewage treatment plants of Vienna and Salzburg are already part of the monitoring programme of the federal government. By adding Hallstatt, all places frequently visited by tourists from China would be regularly examined, the health ministry said.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In general, fog or high fog persists tenaciously in the lowlands, especially in the east and south of the country, Austria's meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

The sun is still shining away from the fog, but in the afternoon, more clouds will move in from the northwest. Daytime high temperatures depend on sunshine duration and wind and should be between 4C and 13C.

