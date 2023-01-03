Water, waste collection, parking: How Vienna will get more expensive in 2023

Parking in Vienna is not an easy feat. The city has (almost) no free parking, and motorists must fill out and pay for a parking permit whenever they leave their cars on public streets in the Austrian capital. These permits are now more expensive, according to the City of Vienna.

The administration is raising parking fees by 12.2 percent in 2023. A half-hour ticket for Vienna's short-term parking zones - which, with a few exceptions, cover the entire city - now costs €1.25 instead of the previous €1.10. For one hour, drivers now have to pay €2.50 instead of € 2.20.

READ ALSO: Ten essential apps to download for living in Vienna

This is the first price increase since 2020.

For those who use the official Handyparken app and have credit already bought, the hourly credit will be worth less, and the application has already alerted users. However, people who use the paper forms can still use the "old" cheaper ones until June 30th.

Water and waste will also become more expensive

From January 1st 2023, the current fee increase means a monthly adjustment of approximately €2.90 for an average multi-person household for water supply, wastewater and waste disposal.

For an average single household, the monthly fee adjustment is approximately € 1.30.

Calculated over the year, this results in an additional burden of approximately €35 or €15.60 - per household and year.

READ ALSO: The downsides of Vienna you should be aware of before moving there

When it announced the price increases, the City of Vienna said fees had to go up as inflation increased in Austria. The administration justified the prices by explaining that the Austrian capital has an extensive infrastructure and demands maintenance and expansion works constantly.