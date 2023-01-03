Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Austria affected by looming medicine shortage

The supply shortage that affects several sectors of the Austrian - and European - economy has reached health products. In particular, medicine such as antibiotics, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

It's difficult to quantify the medication shortage, but experts estimate that around one percent of all drugs are unavailable at the moment and that the situation could worsen in spring.

The shortages "currently affect only a handful of drugs, such as cortisone preparations and various antibiotics, mainly from the penicillin group," said Markus Zeitlinger, head of the University Department of Clinical Pharmacology at the Medical University of Vienna and the Vienna General Hospital (AKH).

Despite the alarming information, health representatives say the situation is not as bad as the population perceives it. Sometimes, only certain packages and sizes of a specific drug are not available. The Chamber of Pharmacists said: "In 95 percent of cases, the patient leaves the pharmacy with a suitable medication".

In other cases, pharmacies can call other units with larger storage capacity and get the required medicine or recommend a suitable alternative.

What’s changing for tenants and homeowners in Austria in 2023?

Whether additional aid or improvements in tenancy laws, here are the most significant changes which home renters and owners in Austria need to know about.

Semester break 2024 will be brought forward in Vorarlberg

The 2024 semester break in Vorarlberg will take place in the first week of February instead of the second, according to a decree by Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP).

This means that pupils in Vorarlberg will have the same week off as their colleagues in Vienna and Lower Austria - the holiday will start on February 5th (instead of February 12th), 2024.

The change was made so that the week would coincide with the carnival week in Austria.

New curricula from the school year 2023/24

Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) on Monday issued the long-awaited curricula for primary school, secondary school and AHS lower secondary school from the school year 2023/24.

Among the changes, the schools will offer more financial and political education. For example, there will be classes on savings and risk. In political education, topics such as the influence of the media on politics and society should be debated.

A year filled with elections in Austria

This year, three state elections will determine the domestic political scene: Lower Austria, Carinthia, and Salzburg will vote.

In addition, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen will start his new mandate, and there will be personnel changes at the trade union and the universities.

The three governing provincial governors will face elections: Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) in Lower Austria on January 29th, Peter Kaiser (SPÖ) in Carinthia on March 5th and Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) in Salzburg on April 23rd.

In 2024, there will be local elections in Salzburg (Gemeinderat) and voting for the Eu-Parlament and Vorarlberg. But, most importantly, in September, Austrians will elect a new parliament (Nationalrat) and, with it, a new chancellor.

Weather

With the passage of a cold front, today's weather will be cloudy and somewhat unstable. Sunny intervals will remain the exception.

Along the northern side of the Alps, there will be repeated rain and snowfall, some of which will continue into the evening. Then the precipitation will slowly move towards the southeast.

The snow line will drop to 1900 to 1400m above sea level. Afternoon temperatures are 5C to 12C.

