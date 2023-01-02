Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austrians celebrate the New Year

Austria has welcomed 2023 with parties and celebrations. In Vienna, the Wiener Silvesterpfad attracted around 800,000 visitors to the capital's centre for music and gastronomy - plus the traditional midnight waltz dance.

On Sunday, the Neujahrskonzert performed by the Wiener Philharmoniker was broadcast live by ORF and could be watched on several points and locations in Austria, including the Viennese Stephansplatz.

On the other hand, the weekend also had many incidents, including the tragic death of an 18-year-old man who died after a firecracker accident during celebrations in Lower Austria, as The Local reported. Several other people, most of them teenage boys, were also involved in accidents connected to fireworks in Austria, and the police and fire department responded to hundreds of incidents over the weekend.

Icy slope: One dead, two seriously injured in Tirol

A 28-year-old skier was killed and her friend seriously injured in an accident on the Hintertux glacier on New Year's Day, the broadcaster ORF reported. Shortly afterwards, another skier had a severe accident at the same spot.

The accidents occurred in the morning on a very steep, icy section, according to the police. A safety fence secured the edge of the slope.

Of a group of four Dutch skiers, two women and two men, both women fell. The 28-year-old skier crashed through the safety fence and suffered fatal injuries. The second woman suffered serious injuries in the fall and was taken to Kufstein hospital.

Shortly afterwards, a 55-year-old German woman lost control at the same spot. The skier suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Innsbruck hospital.

Weather to be colder this week

The weather in Austria remains mild. However, it will become more unstable and also somewhat cooler in the coming week, according to the forecast of the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG), which has merged with the Federal Geological Institute (GBA) to form "GeoSphere Austria" (GSA).



Weather

Generally, the day will be very sunny and only towards evening will clouds increase in the west and south. However, the fog patches will be much more persistent in the lowlands. The wind will be mostly light. Daytime highs in fog are only 4C to 8C, and in the sunshine, especially in low mountain ranges, it will be very mild with up to 15C.

