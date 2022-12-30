Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

No changes to mask mandate in Vienna despite criticism

Several Austrian experts have declared the coronavirus pandemic "over," and some even criticised the current protection measures in Vienna, where there is an FFP2 mask mandate in public transport.

In an interview with the Austrian TV channel ORF, epidemiologist Eva Schernhammer said that the measure is coming to a point where it is no longer "understandable".

However, Health City councillor Peter Hacker (SPÖ) said there are no plans to end the mandate - the current ordinance is valid until February 28th and could be extended further.

With New Year's Eve coming up, many people get ready for fireworks displays and may want to light up some fireworks themselves. Here are the rules in Austria.

Homeowners criticise call for rent brake

The Austrian Landlord and Tenant Association (ÖHGB) has little sympathy for the calls for a rent brake, ORF reported.

The association said the idea is driven "by ideology" and is "an attempt to intervene disproportionately in the property of private landlords". They argued that inflation not only hits tenants but also affects homeowners.

Weather

The morning will bring some more clouds as the front moves east, but the last rain showers will soon subside, Austria's meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

The sun will finally shine in most parts of the country before clouds move in again from the southwest in the afternoon. There will be relatively little sun today in the south, where the fog and high fog patches will often persist.

Daytime highs are between 5C and 13C, depending on fog and sun.

