Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Rising cost of living is a major concern for Austrians

The increasingly unaffordable cost of living is currently the biggest concern for Austrians, according to an IFES study commissioned by the GPA trade union and conducted in November and December.

Eighty-six percent were very or somewhat concerned about this issue. These are closely followed by the issue of savings or deterioration in the health care system, the widening gap between rich and poor and a profound economic crisis.

Next, are concerns about the climate crisis and global warming with 73 percent, then cuts in the welfare state or the social system, restrictions on democratic rights, and rising unemployment. Finally, the least worrying point for those questioned was the digitalisation of the world of work, with 38 percent.

READ ALSO: Why are Austrians so pessimistic right now and is there any reason to be positive?

What are Austria’s Social Democratic Party’s plans for freezing rents until 2025?

Austria's centre-left opposition party SPÖ is preparing to present a plan to prevent rent increases until 2025. Here's what we know so far.

Brunner believes in reforms in this legislative period

Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) continues to believe that the coalition with the Greens will be able to achieve fundamental reforms in the areas of gambling and securities taxation, broadcaster ORF reported.

In the case of gambling, the main issue is the creation of an independent authority for licensing, and in the case of securities, the exemption from capital gains tax for non-speculative investments.

Both projects are currently stalling - and Austria is heading for an election year in 2024.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What are the rules around gambling in Austria?

ZAMG to become GeoSphere Austria

ZAMG, Austria's Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics, will soon - starting January 1st - be called "GeoSphere Austria" as it merges with the Federal Geological Survey.

ZAMG has been measuring weather data in Austria for 256 years and is the oldest weather service in the world.

READ ALSO: Europe set for unusually warm winter but faces cold blast in December

Weather

In many places, the sun will shine almost all day, despite occasional clouds. However, fog may remain more persistent in the south and also in the eastern lowlands. Daytime highs are between 3C and 12C, with the warmest temperatures at medium altitudes on the northern side of the Alps.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].