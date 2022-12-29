Austria set for mild weather over New Year weekend

"New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will be extremely mild in most of Austria - similar to last year - with highs between 10C and 18C. Only where there is persistent fog will it be cooler, with highs around 6C," said Sabrina Marth from the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG).

It will be sunny on Saturday, December 31st, in most of Austria, with a few denser clouds in between. However, high fog is possible, especially in Lower Carinthia, the institute said.

Weather forecast for Saturday, December 31st (Screenshot: ZAMG)

New Year's Eve should stay without rain or snowfall and will not be too cold. Temperatures will range between 5C and 10C in most of Austria. Slightly frosty temperatures are most likely in wind-protected, cloudless alpine valleys.

A warm(ish) New Year's Day

On Sunday, January 1st, fog patches will be more frequent in the lowlands than on the previous day and may persist in the south and east until past noon. However, in most of Austria, it will be quite sunny again.

Weather forecast for Sunday, January 1st (screenshot: ZAMG)

According to the most recent forecast of the ZAMG, the early temperatures range from minus 3C to over 10C, and the daily highs depending on fog or the sun, will then be around 4C to 17C.

Since the start of measuring, the highest temperature on December 31st was recorded in Berndorf, Lower Austria, in 2021, when thermometers marked 18.3C.

Similarly, the highest temperature recorded on January 1st was the most recent one, in 2022. In Köflach, Carinthia, temperatures reached 18.8C.