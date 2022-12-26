All skiers accounted for after Austria avalanche

Four people were injured in the avalanche in the Lech Zuers ski area, where up to 200 rescuers backed by helicopters and dogs scoured for survivors.

Police said one man was rescued and was seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital in Innsbruck. Three others also suffered injuries.

The others missing made their way back to safety on their own.

There was no information on their identities.

Officials had warned of high avalanche risk in the area over the weekend.

In recent years, avalanches in Austria have killed about 20 people on average each year.