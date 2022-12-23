Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Situation in hospitals increasingly precarious

Hospitals in Austria, and especially Vienna, are overloaded, Austrian media, including the daily newspaper Der Standard, has reported. There are complaints of long waiting times, lack of staff and blocked beds.

The federal government has little or no information about this - and Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) replied to a request for info from an opposition party, saying the responsibility for nursing and hospital lies with the provinces.

According to reports, there are waiting times of up to 223 days for knee surgery or 67 days to operate on an ​​injured intervertebral disc.

Praise and criticism for new economic aid

The Austrian government announced a package of measures to help companies save energy while giving them financial support as energy prices rise. However, experts have warned against giving "excessive" subsidies, broadcaster ORF reported.

The energy cost subsidy 1 will be extended with its application phase until the end of the year, ÖVP Minister of Economic Affairs Martin Kocher announced on Thursday. This will be followed by energy cost subsidy 2, which will apply for the entire year 2023.

Between €3,000 and €150 million could be paid out per company.

The announcement of further billions in aid for businesses drew criticism from the opposition. SPÖ economic spokesman Christoph Matznetter criticised that with the energy cost subsidy 2 the government was prolonging what had already not worked the first time.

He said: "The policy of one-off payments has failed and does not help to fight inflation in the long term."

The President of the Chamber of Labour, Renate Anderl, criticised that companies would receive billions in support for their energy costs, but households would not.

On the other hand, there were only positive reactions from the business community. "For months, we have been pushing for a big deal on energy subsidies and have demanded planning security for businesses. The successfully negotiated energy subsidies strengthen our position", said WKO President Harald Mahrer.

Kogler contradicts ÖVP on border fence demand

Vice-Chancellor and Green Party leader Werner Kogler went against coalition partners ÖVP on the centre-right party's calls for fences or walls at the EU's external borders to prevent illegal migration.

"I mean, other solutions are better," he said on ZIB2 on Thursday evening, warning against prioritising the generation of newspaper headlines.

Concerning Austria's veto against Bulgaria's and Romania's Schengen accession, he reiterated his wish that a solution would be found in the first half of 2023.

Weather

In the south, clouds will partly clear up from the morning, and around noon, the sun will shine in the east. But mostly, it's cloudy and rainy in some Austrian regions, particularly heavy in Vorarlberg.

The snow line is between 1800 and 2200m above sea level.

Daytime highs depending on the wind will be 4C to 13C. It is the coolest in the southern alpine basins and valleys.

