EXPLAINED: How to maximise your annual leave in Austria in 2023

Austria can already boast some of the most generous annual leave worldwide, with 25 days minimum for full-time employees and an additional 13 public holidays.

As in many European countries, but unlike the UK, for example, most Austrian holidays are tied to specific dates rather than weekdays. If they happen to fall on a weekend, you do not get a day off in lieu.

That means that 2023 actually offers eleven weekday public holidays, while one of the three 'de facto' public holidays (which employers are not obliged to give as days off, but many do) also fall on weekends, so most employees will get 11 days off work in addition to their annual leave.

In 2022, just ten of the 13 public holidays fell on weekdays, making it harder for people who wanted to take longer holidays, especially at the end of the year, when both Christmas and New Year's Day 23 fell on Sundays..

Some savvy annual leave planning can help you maximise your days however, for example by taking advantage of four possible four-day weekends throughout the year, which only require one day of annual leave each. Plus, Christmas Day and St. Stephen's Day give you a four-day weekend as they fall on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

It's worthwhile thinking about this early in the year, because forward planning is almost a national sport in Austria, so you don't want your colleagues to snag all of the best days off before you.

January

Sunday, January 1st (New Year’s Day)

The public holiday year of 2023 doesn't get off to a great start, with the first holiday lost to the weekend - and a Sunday at that. A large number of employers offer December 31st as a day off, though they're not obliged to, so maybe you'll enjoy some time off if you work weekends.

Friday, January 6th (Epiphany)

Your first chance at a longish weekend comes in the first week of the year, with a three-day weekend as January 6th falls on a Friday.

April

Monday, April 10th (Easter Monday)

Good Friday (Friday, April 7th in 2023) isn't a public holiday in Austria, but many employers still give their workers the day off without needing to use annual leave. If that applies to you, you can book time off from April 3rd to get nine days off in a row with four requested annual leave days.

May

Monday, May 1st (Labour Day)

Thursday, May 18th (Ascension Day)

Monday, May 29th (Whit Monday)

Besides the long weekend by taking Friday, May 19th, off, you can also get a good break at the end of the month. From May 18th to May 30th, you can get a twelve-day holiday by using only six days of annual leave.

June

Thursday, June 8th (Corpus Christi)

Another Thursday public holiday gives the chance to take a 'bridge day' and get a June long weekend.

August

Tuesday, August 15th (Assumption of Mary)

If you take Monday off, you get a long summer weekend.

October

Thursday, October 26th (National Day)

Another opportunity to have a four-day weekend, if you take the Friday, October 27th, off.

November

Wednesday, November 1st (All Saint's Day)

Wednesday holidays are not easy to "bridge", but if you plan on taking a longer holiday around October/November, keep the November 1st in mind.

December

Friday, December 8th (Feast of the Immaculate Conception)

Monday, December 25th (Christmas Day)

Tuesday, December 26th (St Stephen's Day)

December 2023 will be a great time for holidays. It starts out with a three-day weekend, and there's a four-day weekend after Christmas that you won't need to take any annual leave days to enjoy.

If you go on holidays on December 22nd, after work, and return on January 2nd, you'll get a ten-day break using only three days of annual leave.

You can check all the holidays (plus regional celebrations) for 2023 HERE.